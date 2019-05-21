Global System Integration Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional System Integration Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

In 2018, the global System Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global System Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the System Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACCENTURE

ALCATEL-LUCENT

BUSINESS CONNEXION

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (T-SYSTEMS)

ERICSSON

HPE

HONEYWELL

IBM

INFOSYS

MAHINDRA SATYAM

MANNAI

NESS TECHNOLOGIES

ORACLE

SIEMENS

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

WIPRO

DELOITTE

BT GROUP PLC

DIMENSION DATA

GIJIMA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure integration services market

Application integration services market

Consulting services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services, and insurance

Communications and media

Manufacturing (discrete and process)

Government

Health

Wholesale and retail services

Services

Transportation

Utilities and resources

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

