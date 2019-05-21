WERUradio #urbanmusicfortheLGBTQCommunity George "Say" Daigle WERUradio Program Director Miss Sophia WERUradio Personality

WERUradio created a unique format that interpolates the uptempo flavors of R&B,Hip Hop and House Music providing an authentic urban LGBTQ listening experience.

We noticed a void when it came to the musical representation of the urban LGBTQ community on traditional radio and internet streaming services. I set out to fill the chasm and created the format.” — George "Say" Daigle

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact:

(678) 839-WERU (9378)

WERUradio Promotions

George@WERUradio.com

URBAN LGBTQ RADIO STATION EXPANDS PROGRAMMING

Atlanta, Ga: WERUradio broadcasts 24hrs a day on WERUradio.com, Live365, Streema.com, https://www.radio.net, the WERUradio app and Alexa/Echo using the WERUradio skill. WERUradio has created a platform that interpolates the uptempo flavors of R&B (Lizzo, Beyonce, Chris Brown) Hip Hop (Busta Rhymes, Trina, Missy Elliott) and House Music (Quentin Harris, Martha Wash, Frankie Knuckles) combine to give you a unique musical taste.

WERUradio fills a niche market by prominently featuring amazing artists like B. Slade, Big Freedia, Miss Lawrence, Vincint. and more from the LGBTQ community in heavy rotation.

WERUradio's mission is to present the diversity of the musical landscape in the LGBTQ community. Many LGBTQ themed and formatted stations, only offer one dimension of the vast patchwork of musical influences embraced by the LGBTQ community. Moreover, those same stations are void of the incredible artists who articulate and represent the musical tapestry of the LGBTQ community.

While WERUradio features LGBTQ artists, the format remains relatable to everyone. Whether you’re part of the LGBTQ Community or not, WERUradio offers music that makes you feel good and makes you move. The universal force that brings the world together.

WERUradio adds dynamic on-air personalities to its programming roster that reflects the unique tone of the LGBTQ community.

“The WE aRe U Morning Crew” Monday-Friday 6-10am EST

Your hosts play the hottest music tracks alongside discussions on trending topics with hilarious commentary, and intelligent insightful observations.

“Middays with Diamond” Monday-Friday 10 am-2 pm EST

The 1st Lady of WERUradio Middays delivers her shining personality and distinctive voice while she plays the latest in R&B, Hip Hop, and House Music.

“Chit Chat with Miss Sophia” Monday-Friday 2-6 pm EST

This award-winning comedian, on-air personality, and drag superstar play more of your favorite songs. Miss Sophia brings her outrageous oratory and bodacious personality to your afternoon. Her humorous dialogue on all the latest in celebrity news and gossip will have you roaring with laughter.

“Sibley Saturdays” Saturday 10 am- 2 pm EST

No more simple Saturdays now you have Sibley Saturdays. Veteran performer, Keith Sibley puts some pep in your weekend routine with back to back House Music.

“The House of WERU” Sunday 9 am-12pm

WERUradio shows its Spiritual side as George Daigle gives you words of motivation paired with continuous Inspirational House Music.

“We noticed a void when it came to the musical representation of the urban LGBTQ community on traditional radio and internet streaming services. It’s like that wealth of talent, and urban culture was stripped from the banner of “pride” musically. I set out to fill the chasm and created the format. Urban in the LGBTQ community isn’t a color; it’s a culture. It’s a sound. It’s a vibe. WERUradio puts that in your ear 24 hours a day musically.” , declares the program director, pioneer of the format and owner of WERUradio.

While WERUradio features LGBTQ artists, the format remains relatable to everyone. Whether you’re part of the LGBTQ Community or not, WERUradio offers music that makes you feel good and makes you move. The universal force that brings the world together.

WERUradio combines uptempo songs in R&B, Hip Hop and House Music

WERUradio adds dynamic on-personalties to its programming roster

WERUradio features music artists from the LGBTQ Community

Accessible via the WERUradio app, Alexa/Echo WERUradio Skill, Live365, WERUradio.com, Streema.com, https://www.radio.net



###

WERUradio Promo



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.