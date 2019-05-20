Taggart Plumbing’s Master Craftsmen Bring Highest Level of Expertise, Experience, Excellence to Pittsburgh, PA.

Consultations, Advice, and Guaranteed Service on Remodels, Repairs, and Upgrades to Help Customers Select the Best Choices Among All the Options Available.

They Understand complex plumbing Problems” — Michael P.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taggart Plumbing ’s Master Craftsmen Bring Highest Level of Expertise, Experience, Excellence and Emergency Service to the Pittsburgh AreaTaggart Plumbing Offers Consultations, Advice, and Guaranteed Service on Remodels, Repairs, and Upgrades to Help Customers Select the Best Choices Among All the Options AvailableLate-nights or weekend gas line, heating, air conditioning, plumbing, or sewage emergencies need no longer worry you, because Taggart Plumbing is now set up so master craftsmen can usually take your call, arrive promptly, and quickly set your home right – often before other plumbers can even roll out of bed.When complex problems arise, Taggart Plumbing does more than write an estimate. These accessible and friendly experts are happy to help you understand the relevant issues and navigate the possible alternatives available in your situation. As a result of their in-depth communication and wide-ranging knowledge, you can always make the best possible choice at the lowest possible cost.While many plumbers insist on working on the basis of “time and materials,” in as many as 90% of plumbing problem situations Taggart Plumbing‘s experience and know-how make it possible for them to offer a “flat-rate” solution, including good-will follow-up when appropriate. This gives customers the triple comfort of knowing their plumbing work will be completed expertly, on time, and within a pre-specified budget.One of the most insidious plumbing problems homeowners can encounter is the slow but steady leak. It not only increases your monthly bill, but the leaking water can often lead to other problems: rot, mold, unpleasant odors, structural deterioration, and worse.Fortunately, Taggart Plumbing is ready to serve you with highly skilled master plumbing craftsmen utilizing the latest leak detection equipment. They are trained and equipped to identify, locate, and repair these hidden leaks before the damage becomes nightmarishly expensive.Another of their specialties is dye testing, a requirement for home sales in Pittsburgh. Dye testing is the approved technique to determine whether a home is connected to a “combined” sewer or merely a “sanitary” one, which is not capable of handling large quantities of rainwater and other runoff, such as that from lawns and sprinklers.Taggart Plumbing can quickly do the necessary testing and help you obtain the required Evidence of Compliance Certificate from Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority (PSWA), which proves that your home is properly connected to the appropriate sewage lines. If a property should fail this all-important dye test, Taggart Plumbing can immediately perform the necessary repairs that will allow the home to be certified and sold.Whatever the time of day or night, Taggart Plumbing is ready to speed to your site, diagnose your plumbing, heating, or ventilation problems, and provide solutions at a price you can afford, along with preventive and even “do-it-yourself” advice for the future. They serve most of the Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny and Beaver County, from Pittsburgh to Zelienople, and beyond.For more information, an estimate, or a free evaluation, customers contact Taggart:Need help with your Marketing or PR Taggart Plumbing191 Longvue DrivePittsburgh, PA 15237Call: (724) 862-5641Website: https://TaggartPlumbing.com/ “Your best choice for 24/7 emergency plumbing needs.”



