Northern Escape Heli Skiing Announces $4.2 million investment in New Remote Mountain Lodge

Chad Sayers enjoying the Powder at Northern Escape Heli Skiing Northern Escape Heli Skiing Logo Northern Escape Heli Skiing Lodge under construction

Opening Dec 5th, 2019

With a New Lodge and Catskiing Backup, the Elite package at Northern Escape Heli Skiing will be hard to beat.” — John Forrest

TERRACE, BRITISH-COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Escape Heli Skiing, in its 16th year of operations, is please to announce the construction of its new remote lodge opening for the upcoming 2020 season. Construction began in the spring of 2018 and the completion date is scheduled for fall of 2019.

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers a variety of exclusive packages to choose from, including the Classic, Elite and Private, with guest accommodation currently at both Yellow Cedar Lodge and Pioneer Lodge. The company has seen steady growth due in part to their immense terrain, huge alpine and incredible tree-skiing, as well as their renowned deep, reliable snowpack. Guests also very much appreciate their easy access, saving travel time and expense, as well as their industry leading snowcat backup, which will keep everyone skiing/riding in all but the most extreme weather.

With their $4.2 million investment, the new lodge will become home to the Elite Package, replacing Pioneer Lodge currently in use. The Elite package is a Semi Private package that can be booked individually or by groups. It offers the exclusivity of only two groups of 5 guests, each accompanied by a certified guide in a Bell 407 helicopter. With a maximum of 10 guests at the lodge, it is the perfect opportunity for groups or families to book the full lodge, providing a highly sought-after Private Lodge and Helicopter experience exclusively for their group.

The Northern Escape Lodge is situated on a remote 50-acre waterfront wilderness estate nestled deep in the Skeena mountains. The new lodge will offer 10 single rooms for its guests along with accommodations for an additional 12 staff. There are 3 helipads and a Helishack to service the helicopters as well as a Catshack and maintenance area for their fleet of snowcats.

With its towering windows overlooking Treston Lake, the lodge offers spectacular views into the surrounding snow-covered peaks and nearby skiing/riding terrain. The remoteness of the lodge is only enhanced by the fly in/out access with their guests departing and returning directly to/from the Terrace Airport via a 15-minute helicopter flight. While completely off-grid, the new lodge still provides all the amenities you would expect from a first-class wilderness resort including high speed internet for those who want to stay connected.

The new Lodge will also offer all weather access to the company’s Catskiing Backup area with the snowcats being able to depart directly from the lodge if the helicopters are unable to fly, thus ensuring their guests will be able to ski and ride every day of their vacation with Northern Escape. The Catskiing Backup is comprised of over 50 km’s of snow roads in an area of 29 square km’s and offers access to all weather tree skiing when its snowing too hard or the weather is too poor to fly a helicopter safely.

Northern Escape Heli Skiing has developed a reputation for deep powder, incredible terrain and friendly customer service. With the investment in their new lodge their guests will also be assured of a great lodging experience.

While the winter season is the primary focus at this time, with access for its guests by helicopter only, summer plans are under way as well. With the lodge’s location at the head of the Kalum River, guided fishing opportunities for both land based and heli assisted abound. Other activities being considered include Eco Tourism and Indigenous Tourism.

Summer access would include the option to fly in, with helicopters departing the Terrace Airport directly to the lodge in a 15 min flight along the lush Kalum valley. Road access along the Westside Kalum FSR is also proposed with plans to grade the FSR road more often making it a quick drive into Terrace and the various river boat launches.

“We’re looking for existing companies to work with in providing these summer activities. Fishing would be an ideal compliment to our winter activities. We don’t want to create more competition, we want to support the existing operators with the opportunity for high end accommodations and service for their clientele” say’s John Forrest, President. “I think it’s a great opportunity for local businesses to expand” adds John.

IDL Projects was awarded the contract as General Contractor. Construction of the lodge will be completed for Opening December 5th, 2019. For more information please contact Northern Escape Heli Skiing or check out their website at www.neheliskiing.com.



Northern Escape Heli Skiing Promotional Video



