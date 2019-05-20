Absolute Logic names Maryne Robin to Vice President of Operations

Maryne Robin

Veteran IT professional joins growing Wilton, CT firm to serve as VP of Operations for both Absolute Logic and CyberGuard360

WILTON, CT, US, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Logic (www.absolutelogic.com), a firm providing technical support and technology consulting to Connecticut and New York businesses since 1991, today announced the appointment of Maryne Robin of Stamford to the newly-created position of Vice President of Operations.

In this role, she will work with company CEO Al Alper to develop and deliver strategies around technology and increased cyber security to protect data. She will fill this role for both Absolute Logic and its sister company CyberGuard360.

Robin brings significant industry experience to her role with Absolute Logic. The native of France brought her knowledge and passion for IT to Connecticut and founded her own consultancy, Nantes Consulting in 1999. Her Stamford-based company provided system design and implementation to a broad range of businesses, with a strong focus on Healthcare IT. Her previous experience included serving as VP of Strategy and Development for U.S. Computer Connection in Stamford; and before that as an IT consultant for Stamford Health.

She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Sciences and Math at Sacred Heart University and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. She also holds certification in Healthcare Cyber Security and ITIL.

She is active in community activities outside the workplace, serving as a Member of the Board of Visitors for Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business. She additionally is a member of the Board of Directors for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County,

Al Alper, CEO of Absolute Logic and CyberGuard360, said, “Maryne is a terrific addition to our Absolute Logic and CyberGuard360 family. As we are poised for additional growth, having someone with Maryne’s background and knowledge in this new key role will be of great benefit to our clients and to our company.”

About Absolute Logic

Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style security and IT services, technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees. Absolute Logic has recently launched CyberGuard 360, a strong cybersecurity protection suite of technology services. The company was also designated as a Champion of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2017 and has expansive experience with and knowledge of cyber regulations such as New York State’s Department of Financial Services’ new cybersecurity regulations (23 NYCRR 500).

The firm’s original client base was comprised largely of independent insurance agencies, law firms and dental practices; today, these industries remain a key part of the company’s clientele, but Absolute Logic has expanded its scope of services to represent more than 40 different industries. Services include managed IT services and consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more. Absolute Logic serves the IT and related needs of Connecticut and New York. Founder and CEO Al Alper is a national speaker on IT and security issues and has authored several articles and books; his recent one being “Revealed! The Secrets to Protecting Yourself from Cyber-Criminals.” To obtain a copy, or to request Al Alper as a speaker for a business organization, please call (203) 936-6680. Absolute Logic maintains corporate offices at 88 Danbury Rd. #1D, Wilton, CT 06897 and operates a satellite location at 300 International Drive, Suite 100, in Williamsville, NY. Please visit the firm’s website at www.absolutelogic.com, and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.



