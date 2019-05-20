Pharmacy Plus Network Partners With American Pharmacies

PPN partners with APRX

MENDHAM, NJ, US, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharmacy Plus Network (PPN) is a group purchasing organization founded by Sam Maddali in 2009. PPN was named one of America’s fastest growing companies in 2015. PPN is a leading advocate for independent pharmacy focusing on enhancing member profitability with a strong cost of goods portfolio that offers substantial savings. PPN also offers its members added value services like social media marketing, a diverse vendor portfolio and legislative advocacy.American Pharmacies (APRx) is a member-owned purchasing cooperative for independent pharmacies that is based in Corpus Christi, TX. Since its founding by Mike Gohlke in 2002, it has grown to more than 500 members in 22 states. In addition to providing discounted wholesaler purchasing, APRx offers data analytics, group health insurance, pharmacy ownership resources and advocacy support. Texas Pharmacy Business Council, the fully funded Texas advocacy arm of APRx, is the nation’s leading independent pharmacy advocate, having passed more pro-pharmacy bills in the past five years than any other state pharmacy organization.“We are excited to align with American Pharmacies. When looking to expand PPN, I knew that our shared commitment to value and transparency made APRX the perfect partner. PPN is in the perfect position to help APRX grow and expand into the east coast marke,” Sam Maddali said. “This union will enhance and enrich our members offerings. It makes sense for our members.”“We are honored and excited to welcome the Pharmacy Plus Network as our partner,” APRx President Mike Gohlke said. “Our agreement will give both organizations a larger footprint nationally and provide a great opportunity to collaborate on economic and advocacy issues important to our members.”“I’ve been fortunate to get to know CEO and Founder Sam Maddali and his team during the months leading up to this partnership,” Gohlke said. “He and his entire organization share our values and goals. It’s a great fit of two organizations that are totally committed to transparency, delivering maximum economic value and fighting for independent pharmacy’s interests.”For more information on Pharmacy Plus Network visit www.pharmacyplusnetwork.com . For more information on American Pharmacies visit www.aprx.org



