mobilityView To Deliver Mobile Cost Management (MCM) Solution to Customers Powered by Microsoft Azure

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, 20th May 2019 – mobilityView – a leading provider of mobile data platforms for mobile smart devices (smartphones and tablets), announced today that the MCM (Mobile Cost Management) Platform would be launched on Microsoft Azure.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be announcing that mobilityView’s MCM platform will be powered by Microsoft Azure. We are a global leader in Mobile Cost Management for wireless device fleets. MCM Platform has the ability to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership of a mobile fleet by 70% with no change in telecom provider, contract, or the way in which an employee uses their existing device and wireless plan. Global tax authorities have recognized that the vast majority of usage of a smartphone and plan is personal usage and now mandate MCM Platform to be used for tax compliancy purposes, including, but not limited to, Canada (CRA), the USA (IRS) and Germany (BMF).”

Rick Lievano, WW Media & Communications Director at Microsoft said, “Microsoft is pleased to announce our relationship with mobilityView. Their solutions provide insights allowing customers & partners to accelerate their digital transformation journey with demonstrable and quantifiable ROI. mobilityView is the automated mileage book for your phone. mobilityView will be globally available for sale to all Microsoft customers and channel partners via Microsoft’s direct and indirect sales channels.”

The solution is perfect for both BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and traditional corporate paid scenarios. In a BYOD environment, it allows an employee to be reimbursed for the legitimate business usage and, in a traditional corporate paid/provided scenario, it separates business from personal usage, allowing companies to make more informed decisions on their mobile fleet. MCM Platform drives major productivity improvements (including cost reductions) and keeps both the employee and employer tax compliant given major changes to the tax codes globally.

“Effective January 1st 2018 there have been significant changes to the Tax Code in the USA that affect every employee and employer in the country. A solution like mobilityView is the best tool that can keep employers and employees tax compliant as it pertains to the specific changes in the Tax Code around cell phone and portable computer deductions. I was so impressed that they are featured in the 36th edition of my best selling book ‘How to Pay Zero Taxes’,” said Jeff Schnepper, America’s leading, if not number one, tax planning expert for the last 35 years.



The MCM Platform enables any business to automate the separation of voice, data and texting consumption, for any wireless device, into business and personal – isolating business use is the only way for any company to remain tax complaint. United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires all companies and workers to demonstrate business use of wireless devices and subscription plans since January 1st 2018, see here. The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) has also issued an advisory notice to this effect in November 2018, see here.

The MCM (Mobile Cost Management) solution, which is an enterprise cloud service for mobile smart device fleets, enabling enterprises to only pay for business usage of mobile assets. All mobile fleet configurations (COPE, CYOD, BYOD, Stipend, etc.) are supported, resolves taxable-benefit-use associated with personal use and requires no wireless operator integration (OTT). “We put at customers’ fingertips more information about usage of their mobile devices than even their Telecom Operators can provide them. We are also the first solution that can determine business from personal use across all usage types (voice, SMS/MMS and data) and regardless of whether it is Wi-Fi or a wireless network. In fact, we work on every Wireless Operator’s network in the world – we are completely Operator agnostic,” says mobilityView CEO, Thom Damstra.

The MCM Platform is a business solution with some big wins for customers:

• Reduce mobile costs by as much as 70%

• Provide greater usage detail and analysis than ever before – ever second, every SMS, and every byte of data

• No more bill shocks – real time data and analytics with next generation alerting

• Reduce the costs of managing mobile device fleets, both capital and manpower

• Future proof a company, and their employees, against tax compliancy

• Provide next generation insights to create new mobile policies that drive significant ROI

“Real-time mobile smart device based data is always 100% useful, applicable and relevant to business problem solving. mobilityView implements and adheres to Privacy by Design (PbD) principals, which has been adopted at the core of the European Union’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations) legislation. This changes the current privacy paradigm, by empowering the users of the system to be in control of their own personal privacy. Ask any CIO or corporate IT department and they will tell you their current IT systems do not deliver this today,” said Thom Damstra, CEO of mobilityView.



About mobilityView

mobilityView’s Smart Business Insight (SBI) Platform drives a series of solutions, such as the MCM Platform, which all deliver quantifiable and unambiguous digital transformation. The solutions are applicable for businesses of all sizes, as a function of data-driven insights from mobile smart devices (smart phones, phablets, tablets, etc.). mobilityView exists to drive business process change that results in accelerating the achievement of business goals and objectives, and profitability.

mobilityView enables any business to align mobile smart devices to business goals and objectives, to drive efficiency and profitability, an increased measurable sales and marketing engagement effectiveness with customers. mobilityView transforms mobile smart devices into powerful strategic assets driving measurable productivity improvements and lower costs for a leaner, more competitive, business.

mobilityView enables businesses to gain insight, understand mobile spend, reduce mobile costs and simplify mobile expenses, to ensure tax compliance, while putting end users in control of their own privacy. For enterprises to be data-driven, customer centric, have the right ideas and make the right decisions.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, mobilityView was incorporated in 2014, with an impressive Board of Directors, very knowledgeable of enterprise mobility, focused on growth and good governance. To find out more, please visit our website at https://www.mobilityview.com



Contact: pressrelations@mobilityview.com



