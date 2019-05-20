Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael

Cosmetic surgeon Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael offers a closer professional look at recent advances within the plastic surgery field in the United States.

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, USA, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With numerous revolutionary advances in facial plastic surgeries taking places in the last decade, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael , a respected cosmetic surgeon and founder of Millennium Medical, based in Montgomery County, Maryland, offers a closer professional look at some of the most recent advances within the ever-evolving field of cosmetic medicine."In the last five or so years alone, surgical techniques utilized in procedures such as face-lifts have seen a number of changes, some of which have been truly revolutionary," suggests Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael , an experienced cosmetic surgeon and physician in practice for more than two decades, "as evinced by the Journal of the American Medical Association's Advances in Face-lift Techniques, 2013-2018: A Systematic Review, published earlier this year."The Journal of the American Medical Association is a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association. It publishes original research, reviews, and editorials covering all aspects of the biomedical sciences.Many such advances, he says, have been borrowed from developments within the mainstream surgical field, while others, developed directly within the plastic surgery sector itself, have trickled back down to colleagues in the non-cosmetic medical profession."Face-lift surgeries are a mainstay of the cosmetic surgery industry," explains Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael, "and techniques, surrounding both resulting appearances and efficacy, and safety and reduced recovery times, are constantly evolving."Continuous research, such as that published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, he reveals, is poured into improving outcomes and minimizing complications of this and other forms of predominantly facial plastic surgery. "Advances in anesthetic techniques, for example, as well as innovation surrounding less invasive procedures, have been a primary focus of those involved in further revolutionizing the field," says Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael. The same, he also points out, is true of adjunctive procedures often performed alongside face-lifts and other similar cosmetic surgeries.According to Dr. hadi Michael Rassael, the Journal of the American Medical Association's Advances in Face-lift Techniques, 2013-2018: A Systematic Review's research into facial plastic surgeries points toward more than 60 percent of such procedures involving only soft-tissue techniques. Around 18 percent, meanwhile, pertain to implants and adjunctive procedures."A further 12 percent, approximately, related to techniques such as resurfacing, fat grafting, and liposuction," he adds. No further information was offered by the systematic review for the remaining 10 percent of cases and procedures."The same research also found that, during these five years," Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael adds , wrapping up, "all techniques reported upon were demonstrated to be highly effective, and with fewer complications compared to both literature, and the preceding five years' worth of surgeries which had been studied previously."A well-respected physician in practice for more than 20 years, Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael is the founder of Millennium Medical, based in Montgomery County, Maryland. An expert on cosmetic surgical procedures including face-lift surgeries, liposuction, breast augmentation, and abdominoplasty, Dr. Rassael also carries an industry-leading knowledge of hair transplantation and non-surgical rejuvenation procedures including anti-aging, laser, and radiofrequency treatments, fillers, neuromodulators, and microdermabrasion. To find out more about Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael and Millennium Medical, please visit https://www.anythingcosmetic.com/



