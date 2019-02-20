Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael Explains the Risks and Rewards of Cosmetic Surgery

If you are considering cosmetic surgery, there are a lot of factors to go over. Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael discusses the risks and rewards of cosmetic surgery.

CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With decades of experience performing successful cosmetic surgeries, Dr. Hadi Rassael is constantly asked about the risks and rewards of cosmetic surgery.“Whatever your motivation is to undergo cosmetic surgery, you should never take the decision lightly,” explained Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael . “It’s important to consider all of the risks and rewards involved.”Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael always encourages his patients to consider the psychological and social risks involved with cosmetic surgery. Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael always reminds his patients that when considering cosmetic surgery you are also going to have to put in a holistic life approach to creating a better you, including a new mindset and diet as well that you are constantly working on.It’s important to have the right preoperative expectations and attitude as well as the right post-surgery expectations and attitude.It’s important to remember that there can be health risks involved as well. On a small level there can be scarring, and on a larger level, there can be other health risks related to your medical background and your family history.Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael encourages all of his patients to come in for a one on one individual consultation to go over all details related to the specific surgery you are considering.One of the greatest benefits associated with getting cosmetic surgery is psychological benefits. For many, successful cosmetic surgery can create a higher level of self-esteem and confidence in patients of all ages. The correction of a real or self-perceived problem can change a patient's entire outlook on life. It can help patients feel whole and more connected to themselves leading to an increased level of productivity and happiness in their lives, which can help with changing careers, focusing on self esteem, or helping you reconnect with friends and family.There are cases where cosmetic surgery can create a significant quality of life improvement for patients who need a medically practical procedure performed. Whether it’s breast reduction, an eyelid lift or another cosmetic surgery, these can all lead to significant health improvements for patients.Dr. Hadi Michael Rassael is always available to discuss the benefits of cosmetic surgery and encourages everyone to come in for a consultation with him.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.