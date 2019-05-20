Huge, Untapped Opportunity - lack of analytics in HR

Understand what people analytics is, different types of HR data, and the importance of people analytics strategy and process

78% of large companies rated people analytics as “urgent” or “important” Only 7% rate their organizations as having “strong” HR data analytics capabilities!

While no company would run their business with inconsistent financial data, most companies are riddled with inconsistent HR data. Wake up to this issue and start to invest in people analytics.” — GLOMACS

You've heard it over and over again: data and people analytics is transforming the workplace. HR is becoming a data-driven function.

HR departments haven’t been ignoring this trend.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR professionals believe the most critical competency for demonstrating business acumen in the coming years will be understanding HR and organizational metrics and analytics.

On the surface, the need to “datafy” HR is puzzling because HR has traditionally been one of the more data-heavy departments in an organization.

However, this data has mainly been used to create detailed reports. What has been missing from the puzzle is the ability to use and leverage this data in strategic ways that align with business goals such as increased revenue and lowered costs.

Early adopters that can successfully leverage data will be able to outcompete and outperform their peers in their talent strategies.

The rise of people analytics comes with that promise: the transformation of HR into a strategic, revenue increasing partner.

