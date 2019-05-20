Issued by GLOMACS

Huge, Untapped Opportunity - lack of analytics in HR

HR Analytics

Understand what people analytics is, different types of HR data, and the importance of people analytics strategy and process

78% of large companies rated people analytics as “urgent” or “important” Only 7% rate their organizations as having “strong” HR data analytics capabilities!

While no company would run their business with inconsistent financial data, most companies are riddled with inconsistent HR data. Wake up to this issue and start to invest in people analytics.”
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You’ve heard it over and over again: data and people analytics is transforming the workplace. HR is becoming a data-driven function.

HR departments haven’t been ignoring this trend.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR professionals believe the most critical competency for demonstrating business acumen in the coming years will be understanding HR and organizational metrics and analytics.

On the surface, the need to “datafy” HR is puzzling because HR has traditionally been one of the more data-heavy departments in an organization.

However, this data has mainly been used to create detailed reports. What has been missing from the puzzle is the ability to use and leverage this data in strategic ways that align with business goals such as increased revenue and lowered costs.

Early adopters that can successfully leverage data will be able to outcompete and outperform their peers in their talent strategies.

The rise of people analytics comes with that promise: the transformation of HR into a strategic, revenue increasing partner.

To help you learn more about how analytics is changing HR, experts at GLOMACS created this master training on how to use data and analytics in your recruitment and talent management.

By sending delegates on this GLOMACS training seminar, organizations will ensure they return to the workplace with the necessary skills to secure decisions that are not based on guesswork, gut feelings or intuition but use clear and logical analysis of data as the basis for decisions.

Do What You Do, Even Better with GLOMACS Training! GLOMACS Trainings are designed to Unlock the Potential of Real People in Real Situations. GLOMACS core competency is the provision of Continuing Professional Development & Training to achieve measurable improvements in People, Performance & Profits. The Impact of Training is Transformational. People need Emotional Investment and they also need to feel the time is being invested in them & GLOMACS Training is a great way of doing that. Education and Training shouldn't end when the person is hired. Nothing stays static, and in today's ever-changing business environment that is more the case than ever. Effective training, by experienced professional trainers from GLOMACS, can have a wide-ranging impact on the individual being trained, the company he or she works for, and the industry as a whole. GLOMACS has a passion for excellence and operates under the highest of business and ethical standards. We are proud to have earned recognition as an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 29990:2010 Certified Training and Consultancy Company. GLOMACS leading-edge training courses provide business professionals the skills they need to develop their competency, improve their performance, and drive business success. Our talented team of international instructors has exceptional credentials complemented by practical, real-world experience. Our clients’ changing needs to drive the planning and development of each and every training courses and seminars. We’re continuously tracking the latest business trends and best practices to ensure our content is relevant, practical and useful. GLOMACS successfully delivers training courses throughout the world. GLOMACS’ vision is to promote and enhance competency through practical programs and events that reflect the latest thinking. GLOMACS Training Solutions Connect Learning to the Workplace, allowing employers to manage and assure the competence of workers at every level.

