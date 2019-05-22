Eze-Tech, A Dynamic Mobile App Where Technicians Provide IT services on Demand

Affordable prices, Fast turn-around, Convenience

THE Gatineau/Ottawa based IT company that provides IT support on demand, will launch its dynamic new mobile application EZE-Tech Officially on May the 27th 2019

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eze-Tech, The Dynamic Mobile App Where Technicians Provide IT services on DemandEzepostit.com, THE Gatineau/Ottawa based IT company that provides IT support on demand, will launch its dynamic new mobile application EZE-Tech Officially on May the 27th, 2019. Eze-Tech app is aimed at providing companies with easy and quick access to experienced computer technicians. These technicians are available around the clock to help solve technical problems that might arise in businesses and with residential consumers.Features:EZE-Tech App connects you with an Experienced Computer Technician within MinutesPerfect for small companies without the budget for an IT departmentPerfect for home businessDeal with Viruses quickly and easilyNeed Help Setting Up Your Small Business, Home Office or Entertainment System?EZE-Tech Can Help with IT Services, Software Installation and Computer RepairEZE-TECH – A SOLUTION PROVIDERAffordable pricesFast turn-aroundConvenienceA growing understanding in business tells us that companies need what is called an approach to innovation. Our mission is to exploit existing capabilities, improve value and create efficiency in what we do. Our business is unique in the industry, our services cover most technological devices, and serves all ages.ABOUT Eze-TechThe IT industry has been slow to recognize the inconvenience that consumers must face when these devices don’t meet their needs. That’s where EZE-Tech’s app comes in. Now the ability to solve IT problems is right at your fingertips!Media ContactGeorges KozahPresident, EzePostit.com IncTelephone: 613-241-5236Email: contact@ezetechers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.