Eze-Tech, A Dynamic Mobile App Where Technicians Provide IT services on Demand
Affordable prices, Fast turn-around, Convenience
THE Gatineau/Ottawa based IT company that provides IT support on demand, will launch its dynamic new mobile application EZE-Tech Officially on May the 27th 2019OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eze-Tech, The Dynamic Mobile App Where Technicians Provide IT services on Demand
Ezepostit.com, THE Gatineau/Ottawa based IT company that provides IT support on demand, will launch its dynamic new mobile application EZE-Tech Officially on May the 27th, 2019. Eze-Tech app is aimed at providing companies with easy and quick access to experienced computer technicians. These technicians are available around the clock to help solve technical problems that might arise in businesses and with residential consumers.
Features:
EZE-Tech App connects you with an Experienced Computer Technician within Minutes
Perfect for small companies without the budget for an IT department
Perfect for home business
Deal with Viruses quickly and easily
Need Help Setting Up Your Small Business, Home Office or Entertainment System?
EZE-Tech Can Help with IT Services, Software Installation and Computer Repair
EZE-TECH – A SOLUTION PROVIDER
Affordable prices
Fast turn-around
Convenience
How can our platform model help innovate businesses?
A growing understanding in business tells us that companies need what is called an approach to innovation. Our mission is to exploit existing capabilities, improve value and create efficiency in what we do. Our business is unique in the industry, our services cover most technological devices, and serves all ages.
ABOUT Eze-Tech
The IT industry has been slow to recognize the inconvenience that consumers must face when these devices don’t meet their needs. That’s where EZE-Tech’s app comes in. Now the ability to solve IT problems is right at your fingertips!
Media Contact
Georges Kozah
President, EzePostit.com Inc
Telephone: 613-241-5236
Email: contact@ezetechers.com
Georges Kozah
Eze Tech
+1 613-276-7575
email us here
