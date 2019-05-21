Particle Testing Authority (PTA) Acquires Most Advanced Dual Vapor Gravimetric Sorption Analyzer

DVS Resolution by Surface Measurement Systems is a dual vapor gravimetric analyzer

DVS Resolution by Surface Measurement Systems Joins PTA’s Lineup of DVS'Advantage and Intrinsic

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Particle Testing Authority (PTA), a division of Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, today announced it has acquired a DVS Resolution from Surface Measurement Systems considered the world’s most advanced DVS instrument. PTA currently has a DVS Advantage and a DVS Intrinsic.DVS Resolution is a dual vapor gravimetric analyzer . Its key feature is the combined ability to precisely control and measure temperature and relative humidity while recording the highest resolution changes in mass. DVS Resolution uses a dry carrier gas - typically nitrogen or compressed air for its operation. Digital mass flow controllers regulate flows of dry and saturated gases.“We have been extremely successful with our DVS Advantage and DVS Intrinsic over the past ten plus years,” said Greg Thiele, General Manager of PTA. “However, we found customers that needed to measure H2O uptake at higher temperatures for a variety of industries including fuel cells and batteries, so we made the commitment to add the DVS resolution. Dynamic Vapor Sorption is a natural extension of the core Micromeritics products which measure adsorption using a volumetric technique and we are extremely pleased to have this capability in our lab.”Thiele added that Particle Testing Authority has been using DVS for its customers working in pharmaceutical and filtration applications and combining PTA’s longstanding DVS capabilities with the DVS Resolution allows them to now:- Measure vapor uptake and diffusion of organic vapors between 5 and 50 °C- Measure vapor uptake and diffusion of water between 5 and 85 °C- Generate co-adsorption isotherms using two vapors- Record video imaging of any transitionsPTA recently announced the opening of its European laboratory in Munich, Germany. The laboratory focuses on material characterization services for fine powders and solid materials.About Particle Testing AuthorityThe Particle Testing Authority (PTA) provides material characterization services for fine powders and solid materials using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. With the certification and expertise to operate across a wide range of industries, the PTA offering runs from single sample analysis to complex method development, method validation, new product assessment, and the analytical support required for large-scale manufacturing projects. An experienced, highly trained team of scientists, engineers, and lab personnel works closely with every client to ensure that all analytical requirements are rapidly and responsively addressed. The company has its worldwide headquarters in Norcross, GA, USA and its European and Chinese HQ in Munich, Germany and Shanghai, China, respectively. For more information go to www.particletesting.com



