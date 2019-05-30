MxHero Uses Box CCM To Enable Ultra Efficient Email Processing By Leading Medical Record Processor, MediCopy

Medicopy deploys mxHero for rapid email processing

MxHero’s Mail2Cloud product is deployed by leading medical record exchange, MediCopy to support very high volume email processing from customers

It's a game changing solution for our enterprise as we scale in support of our valuable customer base.” — Elliott Noble-Holt - CEO and Founder, Medicopy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MxHero’s Mail2Cloud product has been deployed by MediCopy to provide high volume and rapid processing of inbound emails from MediCopy customers. Mail2Cloud combines large scale email capture with automatic classification and filing of messages and their attachments directly into the company’s secure cloud content management platform, Box.

"At MediCopy, we support our clients with high-volume healthcare related content transactions which require compliance, velocity and collaboration. With some of our largest clients, the volumes of content flowing inbound to MediCopy via email are significant. Through our deployment of mxHero Mail2Box, we have been able to streamline the auto-capture of inbound email-based content via mxHero's Intelligent Platform and auto-route that content into our Box Cloud Content Management solution to drive security, threat-vector reductions, increased collaboration and workflow optimization. It's a game changing solution for our enterprise as we scale in support of our valuable customer base."

Elliott Noble-Holt - CEO and Founder, MediCopy

MxHero's Mail2Cloud product is compatible with all email systems. More information about MxHero Mail2Cloud can be found at https://mxhero.com

About MediCopy

MediCopy is a health information management company that partners with health systems, hospitals and physician practices to provide all-inclusive release of information and disability/FMLA for completion services. Our goal is to create simple secure solutions through a customized partnership, allowing physicians and staff time to focus on patient care.

About MxHero

MxHero's products and services gives companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Office 365, Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of their Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.