Dental Implants in Center Valley are Available from Castle Dental

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental offer dental implants, one of the most popular missing tooth solutions available.

Dental implants are used to replace a missing tooth by attaching to the jaw bone. They are stable, durable, and natural looking. They also improve oral health by helping the jawbone recover from deterioration caused by tooth loss.

“We have helped hundreds of patients find a fuller, more confident smile with dental implants,” says Dr. Matthew Lang.

Castle Dental has invested in the latest technology, including the Galileos 3D Dental Conebeam, which scans the mouth, face, and jaw. Supplemental treatments like bone grafts and sinus lifts are available to help improve the implant success rate.

Not everyone may be a candidate for dental implants. Patients are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Lang.

To learn more about dental implants and other cosmetic dentistry services in Center Valley, schedule an appointment by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are currently being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



