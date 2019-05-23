Orthodontists in Easton and Allentown Offering Lehigh Valley Invisalign

Affordable braces in Allentown and Easton available from Lehigh Valley orthodontist

Exeter Orthodontics has several convenient locations in the Lehigh Valley.

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lehigh Valley residents seeking solutions for a straighter smile can find affordable Invisalign in Allentown and Easton from Exeter Orthodontics.

Exeter Orthodontics offers Invisalign aligners for only $3,995. These transparent aligners fit comfortably over a patient’s teeth, shifting them into place over time. They can be removed for eating and brushing. This convenience has made them a popular treatment, especially among adults.

Exeter Orthodontics also offers the Lehigh Valley braces. Traditional wire braces cost only $3,995. This cost includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs.

“We’ll look at both options with patients, weigh the pros and cons, and help patients decide which option is best for their health, lifestyle, and smile,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Allentown and Easton.

To schedule a consultation with Exeter Orthodontics, visit http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Exton, Lansdale, Reading, and Blandon.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

