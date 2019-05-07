National Organizations Support Plan to End California State Sales Taxes on Diapers and Tampons

National Diaper Bank Network and the Alliance for Period Supplies endorse Gov. Newsom's proposal to end California state sales taxes on diapers and tampons.

While ending sales taxes on these basic necessities benefits all Californians who use these products, the meaningful savings will benefit individuals and families living in poverty the most.” — Joanne Goldblum, CEO National Diaper Bank Network

SACRAMENTO , CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A proposal to eliminate the California state sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products, announced today by Gov. Gavin Newsom, has received the endorsement of the National Diaper Bank Network and the Alliance for Period Supplies.

The organizations distribute donated diapers and period products, respectively, to community-based programs serving individuals and families who struggle to access basic necessities.

“We applaud Gov. Newsom’s plan to end sales taxes on diapers and period products,” said Joanne Goldblum, CEO, National Diaper Bank Network. “Basic necessities should never be taxed, especially those required to maintain the good health of babies, mothers, and all individuals who menstruate.”

“Sales taxes are regressive and disproportionately impact low-wage earners and those living poverty. We know that one in three U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep their baby clean, dry and healthy—a hidden consequence of poverty known as diaper need. We also know that one in four U.S. women reports struggling to purchase period products in the past year. While ending sales taxes on these basic necessities benefits all Californians who use these products, the meaningful savings will benefit individuals and families living in poverty the most.”

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

About the Alliance for Period Supplies

The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of Allied Programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).



