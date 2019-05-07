Jeppson Dental Earns Nine Consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction

Jeppson Dental Earns Ninth Consecutive Talk Award. Dr. Jeppson and his team are committed to patient satisfaction.

Provo dentist Joe Jeppson and his team earns their ninth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service.

We work as a team to provide the best patient experience possible by focusing on kind communication, effective systems and quality treatment.” — Dr. Joe Jeppson

PROVO , UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For nearly two decades, Jeppson Dental has provided the highest levels of dental care to the community. By focusing on also giving patients the best experience possible, the practice recently earned its ninth consecutive Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction.The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.Jeppson Dental has been providing high-quality dental services backed by patient-first customer service since 2000. The practice has been in its current location since 2006 and provides general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry.Joe Jeppson, DDS, consistently goes the extra mile with continuing education to fine tune his skills and learn new techniques that make the practice’s treatments better and more comfortable for patients. Among its specialized services are clear aligner orthodontics, one-visit crowns with CEREC technology, laser dentistry, implant restorations, and TuttleNumbNow (TNN) anesthesia so patients leave not feeling numb.In addition to using some of the latest technology to ensure the best possible treatment, Dr. Jeppson and his team use old-fashioned patient service philosophies to ensure the best possible experience every time.“We work as a team to provide the best patient experience possible by focusing on kind communication, effective systems and quality treatment,” says Dr. Jeppson. “We focus on every step of the patient experience, from first phone call to the last insurance payment, to make sure we have systems in place to facilitate our patients feeling well cared for and provided with the best treatment available.”Dr. Jeppson recognizes the important role his team plays in caring for his patients and providing an excellent experience. “They are amazing individuals who bring a lot of experience in the dental profession,” he says. “They are kind, caring and hard working. They enjoy striving to lift people when they come in. Our patients become friends and family, and we treat them as such.”Patients at Jeppson Dental couldn’t be more pleased with their treatment and overall experiences and have spoken out, leading to the practice’s nine consecutive Talk Awards.“Dr. Jeppson and his staff are amazing people; they are very friendly as well as professional,” says Riley K. “I was referred to Jeppson Dental from a good friend. The minute I set foot in the office I felt welcome and all my dental needs were addressed quickly and honestly. I would recommend them to anyone!!”Cameron N. says, “I’ve never enjoyed going to the dentist, but Dr. Jeppson made it so easy. He answered all my questions, took his time and completed quality service. I’ve recommended him to my brother and will continue to recommend him to others. His office is incredibly nice, his staff is nice and he is great.”“Dr. Joe is wonderful,” says Chad G. “[I’ve] been seeing him for over 10 years. He cares about his patients and is never content with the status-quo. He is always looking for ways to improve and be on the cutting edge of dentistry practices yet maintains his personal touch with those that come to see him!”All the work the team at Jeppson Dental has put in to serving customers has paid off. “Our goal isn’t to be big,” says Dr. Jeppson. “Our goal is to focus on providing the best patient experience possible. No high pressure sales, just conservative treatment with a focus on prevention. We try to give you your best options and then let you choose.”Jeppson Dental is located at 86 N. University Avenue, Suite 280 in Provo. For more information, call 801-356-7701 or go online to www.jeppsondental.com . Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/jeppson-dental About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



