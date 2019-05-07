XSurgical Hosts Officials, Department of Defense at Ribbon Cutting for new International HQ in Cambridge, Massachusetts

PHOTO CAPTION: (l-r) XSurgical Chairman of the Board Michele Marzola, Vice Mayor of Cambridge Jan Devereux, Consul General of Italy Federica Sereni and XSurgical CEO Gianluca De Novi celebrate the opening of new International headquarters in Cambridge.

Remote controlled surgical robots are the wave of the future; guests at the recent event in Cambridge, MA got to learn why.

We are grateful to the officials and experts who came to learn more about XSurgical.” — Dr. Gianluca DeNovi, CEO, XSurgical

CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMBRIDGE, MA, ISSUED MAY 7 , 2019…..XSurgical, a firm developing and bringing to market a remotely controlled surgical robot, welcomed officials from the City of Cambridge, the business community and the Department of Defense to their new international headquarters at 701 Concord Avenue in Cambridge, MA.

XSurgical CEO Gianluca De Novi and members of his team welcomed guests as XSurgical displayed the Beta version of their Surgical Robot; he discussed plans for the next version of their robot, the Gamma, which they are working to bring to market. Dr. De Novi brought this originally-Italian based firm to Cambridge to continue their work in surgical robotics.

US Department of Defense’s Dr. Darrin Frye, whose current mission is to provide oversight support and assistance in the visioning, research and development of Defense Health capabilities that will enable military health care providers to protect and treat Warfighters so they may continue to dominate on the battlefields of tomorrow, discussed the need for surgical robotics on the battlefield and elsewhere. Dr. Frye explained the changes in today’s battlefields and air space have made it challenging to evacuate patients to a different location for treatment making the need for surgical robots critical.

XSurgical was welcomed to the city of Cambridge by Vice Mayor Jan Devereux and City Councilor Dennis Carlone. Federica Sereni, Consul General of Italy (Boston), congratulated XSurgical on their success and XSurgical Chairman of the Board Michele Marzola presented the company’s strategic mission for the future.

XSurgical‘s remotely controlled surgical robot will be able to be deployed in situations of disaster recovery, battlefield and travels into space. The surgical robot will be able to perform surgery, guided by surgeons from remote locations. XSurgical is also working to develop the artificial intelligence to make subsequent robots fully autonomous.

XSurgical is also working to develop the artificial intelligence to make subsequent robots fully autonomous.

“We are grateful to the officials and experts who came to learn more about XSurgical and our work in bringing the next generation of surgical robotics to the market,” said De Novi. “Dr. Frye provided our guests with great insight into the need for treating our service men and women on the battlefield and how we can improve their treatment with the goal of bringing them home safely to their families. We applaud the work that Dr, Frye does and we thank him for sharing his expertise with us.”

About XSurgical

XSurgical, based in Cambridge, MA, is a pioneer in the field of surgical robotics. The company holds numerous patents and has completed a number of presentations for the United States Department of Defense. XSurgical is now in the process of bringing to market a remotely guided surgical robot that has the potential to treat patients in places affected by natural disasters, on the military battlefield, and even potentially in space. The firm is selectively seeking several additional investors for a ground-floor opportunity. XSurgical is headquartered at 701 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA. To learn more, please contact info@xsurgicalrobotics.com.



