Talk Awards Honors Elite Kreation$ for Nine Years of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

JAMETOWN , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedication to providing the highest levels of customer service is the heart of Elite Kreation$ ’ business philosophy. By always putting customers first, the company has recently earned its ninth consecutive Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction.The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.Elite Kreation$ in Jamestown, N.Y., is a family-owned business that has grown in the past 10 years from an auto detailing shop to a multifaceted small business that also offers landscaping, snow removal, U-Haul and moving services.Owners Robert and Debra Reedy rented a space for detailing their personal vehicles, and after a neighbor stopped and asked for a car wash one day they launched their own detailing business. “We’ve come a long way, and we want to be known as a ‘one-stop’ shop for residents, servicing all their automotive, landscaping, moving and U-Haul rentals,” says Robert E. Reedy II, President & CEO of Elite Kreation$. “We work with other local businesses to make this happen. When we can’t provide a service, we reach out to other small local businesses to help with whatever it may be. Small businesses have to stick together to help grow our community.”Customer satisfaction is the company’s number-one priority, which shows in everything it does. “We take pride in making sure our customers have a flawless experience,” says Reedy. “We also ensure all our employees are polite, prompt and detail oriented at all times. We never leave a customer unsatisfied. We resolve any issues to make our customers happy and keep them coming back.”This dedication to customers is illustrated in the company’s nine consecutive Talk Awards, but also in its ongoing list of client testimonials.Customer Randy says, “Never had a better job done on my vehicles anywhere. I’ve always been given the utmost respect when dealing with Bob and the crew.” While Vanessa says, “They consistently do an amazing job in making my toddler-ravished car look like new.”“Everyone at Elite Kreation$ bent over backwards to help us. Super nice people,” says Shirley. Customer Roxanne agrees regarding her experience. “Customer service was amazing and friendly. I appreciated the courtesy call that made sure I did not need two trucks for the move day.”And when they say they’ll make any situation right for a customer, Laurie can attest to that statement’s truth. “I started out with a horribly unprofessional U-Haul pick-up in South Carolina, but while driving the owner of Elite Kreation$ called and asked how I was doing and if there was anything he could do to make the move go smoother!! I told him I was alone with two kids and he told me he had people to help me unpack. What a god-sent miracle! The next day the men arrived and couldn’t have been nicer or more helpful! …Both men were wonderful helping me put the backs on my couches and moving things to certain rooms. They were very quick and careful!”Elite Kreation$ is located at 731 East 2nd Street in Jamestown and is open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. for U-Haul needs. For more information, call 716-484-6246 or go online to https://elite-kreations-inc.business.site/ Visit the company’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/elite-kreations/ About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



