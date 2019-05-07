Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 7-year-old Boy in Staten Island, NY

Adrian, Autism Service Dog from SDWR

STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Francesco, a 7-year old boy living in Staten Island, New York, has received a very special delivery of his very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR to assist him and help better communicate his needs. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Seizure Disorders, or in the case of Francesco - Autism Spectrum Disorder. SDWR has hundreds of service dogs working across the United States and around the globe. SDWR is currently serving approximately 1,000 families.Adrian, a chocolate Labrador Retriever Autism Service Dog, recently graduated from SDWR’s Service Dog Raiser Program where volunteers diligently raise young service dogs in training over the course of approximately one year. Both the dogs and raisers must complete the foundation and skill set training provided through SDWR trainers at their facility in Virginia.Adrian is also an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program. The Fallen Officer Puppy Program, also known as “FOPP,” is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Adrian is named in honor of fallen hero Detective Sandra Y. Adrian of the New York City Police Department who died of cancer that she contracted after inhaling toxic chemicals and materials while working hundreds of hours at the Fresh Kills landfill, the site where the debris of the World Trade Center were taken and sorted following terrorist attack of September 11, 2001. Adrian’s work as an Autism Service Dog with Francesco will carry on in memoriam of Detective Adrian’s life of service before self.Francesco was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 17 months old. Francesco is on the autism spectrum, is nonverbal, and has pica. Francesco can not express himself and has no understanding of danger therefore finds himself in dangerous situations. Francesco’s family is hopeful that a service dog will act as a guardian and help keep him safe and comfort him.Adrian will assist in reducing the effects each diagnosis has on the family’s independence and daily life by working continuously with Francesco. Since Adrian is a service dog and covered under laws in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he will be able to accompany Francesco and his family everywhere - from school, to the park, and even grocery shopping or out to restaurants.SDWR’s unique training program is what sets them apart from other non-profit service dog organizations. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Francesco, his family, and Adrian every 3-4 months over the course of the next 18 months to continue working on Adrian’s customized training, follow up training and training the human to make a successful team and public access certification.Service Dogs by SDWR is a nonprofit organization based in Madison, Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, “Until there’s a cure...there’s a dog.” To make or donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, https://www.sdwr.org . To learn more about Autism Service Dogs go to https://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/autism/ . To find out how you can volunteer as a puppy raiser visit https://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities/



