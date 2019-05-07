Sequencing Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sequencing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2023” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report describes and evaluates the global sequencing market (instruments, consumables, software and services). It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2023, the forecast period.

The global sequencing market size reached a value of nearly $ 7.9 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2014, and will grow at 18.1% to nearly $18.2 billion by 2023. The rapid growth of the sequencing market in both periods is due to rising funding by public and private agencies for research and development projects relating to chronic diseases, and rising demand for sequencing lab services for the diagnosis of immunological and neurological disorders. The market is challenged by restraints such as the high initial investment required to acquire the instruments and legal and ethical issues associated with sequencing.

TBRC’s sequencing market analysis shows that the next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the largest share of the global sequencing market in 2018 at $7.7 billion. Going forward the highest growth in the sequencing market is projected to come from the third-generation sequencing segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.7%. This rapid growth can be attributed to the portability and faster sequencing speed it offers compared with NGS and Sanger sequencing.

By type of product, consumables are the largest segment of the global sequencing market, at 65.6% of the whole in 2018; sequencing services are the fastest-growing segment, rising at a CAGR of 25.4%.

North America was the largest region in the sequencing market in 2018, accounting for 51.2% of the global market. It was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Going forward, the fastest growth in the sequencing market will take place in Asia Pacific where it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.4%, followed by Rest of the World (ROW) where growth at a CAGR of 19.6% is expected.

The USA is the largest country in terms of value in the sequencing market. China and India are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% and 20.6% respectively.

The market for sequencing is concentrated. Major players in the market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V.

The top opportunities in the sequencing market will arise in the USA, where the market will put on $4.5 billion of annual sales between 2018 and 2023; and in the next-generation sequencing market where virtually the whole of the additional sales – $10 billion out of $10.05 billion – will arise. To take advantage of opportunities like these, companies in the sequencing industry should adopt strategies such as using nanopore technologies to accelerate research and development, Sequencing companies should use nanopore technologies to accelerate research and development, collaborating with technology companies to enhance product features and acquiring similar companies.

Sequencing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sequencing market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sequencing market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The sequencing market opportunities and strategies to 2023 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

