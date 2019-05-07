Private Tutoring Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, May 7, 2019
This report provides in depth study of “Private Tutoring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Private Tutoring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Private Tutoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Tutoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ambow Education
New Oriental
TAL Education
Xueda Education
American Tutor
TutorZ
Chegg.com
Eduboard
Manhattan Review
ITutorGroup
MindLaunch
MandarinRocks
Web International English
Kaplan
Brighter Minds Tutoring
EF Education First
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online
Blended
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-School Children
Primary School Students
Middle School Students
High School Students
College Students
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Private Tutoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Private Tutoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Online
1.4.3 Blended
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Pre-School Children
1.5.3 Primary School Students
1.5.4 Middle School Students
1.5.5 High School Students
1.5.6 College Students
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size
2.2 Private Tutoring Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Private Tutoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ambow Education
12.1.1 Ambow Education Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.1.4 Ambow Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ambow Education Recent Development
12.2 New Oriental
12.2.1 New Oriental Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.2.4 New Oriental Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 New Oriental Recent Development
12.3 TAL Education
12.3.1 TAL Education Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.3.4 TAL Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 TAL Education Recent Development
12.4 Xueda Education
12.4.1 Xueda Education Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.4.4 Xueda Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Xueda Education Recent Development
12.5 American Tutor
12.5.1 American Tutor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.5.4 American Tutor Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 American Tutor Recent Development
12.6 TutorZ
12.6.1 TutorZ Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.6.4 TutorZ Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 TutorZ Recent Development
12.7 Chegg.com
12.7.1 Chegg.com Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.7.4 Chegg.com Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Chegg.com Recent Development
12.8 Eduboard
12.8.1 Eduboard Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.8.4 Eduboard Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Eduboard Recent Development
12.9 Manhattan Review
12.9.1 Manhattan Review Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.9.4 Manhattan Review Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Manhattan Review Recent Development
12.10 ITutorGroup
12.10.1 ITutorGroup Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.10.4 ITutorGroup Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 ITutorGroup Recent Development
12.11 MindLaunch
12.12 MandarinRocks
12.13 Web International English
12.14 Kaplan
12.15 Brighter Minds Tutoring
12.16 EF Education First
