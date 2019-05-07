Advanced Composites Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment, Key Companies TORAY INDUSTRIES, RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, SOLVAY
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Composites Industry
Description
The global Advanced Composites market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Advanced Composites by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
TORAY INDUSTRIES
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
TEIJIN LIMITED
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
SGL GROUP
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV.
HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL
SOLVAY
HEXCEL CORPORATION
HEXION
E. I. DU PONT NEMOURS & CO.
OWENS CORNING
BASF SE
GURIT
AGY
DOWAKSA
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
ADVANCED COMPOSITES
RENEGADE MATERIALS CORPORATION
KINECO-KAMAN
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
GAFFCO BALLISTICS
NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER
PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES
QUANTUM COMPOSITES
HYOSUNG
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Polyester Resin
Vinyl Ester Resin
Epoxy Resin
Polyurethane Resin
Phenolic
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Aerospace
Wind Power
Transportation
Sporting Goods
Ship
Civilian
Electrical And Electronic
Medical
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Advanced Composites Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Advanced Composites
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Advanced Composites Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Polyester Resin
3.1.2 Vinyl Ester Resin
3.1.3 Epoxy Resin
3.1.4 Polyurethane Resin
3.1.5 Phenolic
3.1.6 Others
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.Advanced Composites TORAY INDUSTRIES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 TEIJIN LIMITED (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 SGL GROUP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 SOLVAY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 HEXCEL CORPORATION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 HEXION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 E. I. DU PONT NEMOURS & CO. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 OWENS CORNING (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 BASF SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 GURIT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 AGY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 DOWAKSA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18 ADVANCED COMPOSITES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19 RENEGADE MATERIALS CORPORATION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20 KINECO-KAMAN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22 GAFFCO BALLISTICS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23 NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25 QUANTUM COMPOSITES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26 HYOSUNG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
6 Demand by End Market
7 Region Operation
8 Marketing & Price
9 Research Conclusion
