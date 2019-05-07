Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Advanced Composites Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment, Key Companies TORAY INDUSTRIES, RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, SOLVAY

Advanced Composites -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Advanced Composites Industry

Description

The global Advanced Composites market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Advanced Composites by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

TORAY INDUSTRIES 
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 
TEIJIN LIMITED 
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 
SGL GROUP 
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV. 
HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL 
SOLVAY 
HEXCEL CORPORATION 
HEXION 
E. I. DU PONT NEMOURS & CO. 
OWENS CORNING 
BASF SE 
GURIT 
AGY 
DOWAKSA 
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 
ADVANCED COMPOSITES 
RENEGADE MATERIALS CORPORATION 
KINECO-KAMAN 
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 
GAFFCO BALLISTICS 
NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER 
PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES 
QUANTUM COMPOSITES 
HYOSUNG 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Polyester Resin 
Vinyl Ester Resin 
Epoxy Resin 
Polyurethane Resin 
Phenolic 
Others 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Aerospace 
Wind Power 
Transportation 
Sporting Goods 
Ship 
Civilian 
Electrical And Electronic 
Medical 
Others 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Advanced Composites Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Advanced Composites 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Upstream 
1.2.2 Downstream 
1.3 Cost Analysis 
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis) 
2.1 Policy 
2.2 Economics 
2.3 Sociology 
2.4 Technology 
3 Advanced Composites Market by Type 
3.1 By Type 
3.1.1 Polyester Resin 
3.1.2 Vinyl Ester Resin 
3.1.3 Epoxy Resin 
3.1.4 Polyurethane Resin 
3.1.5 Phenolic 
3.1.6 Others 
3.2 Market Size 
3.3 Market Forecast 
4 Major Companies List 
4.Advanced Composites TORAY INDUSTRIES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.2 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.3 TEIJIN LIMITED (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.4 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.5 SGL GROUP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.6 KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.7 HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.8 SOLVAY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.9 HEXCEL CORPORATION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.10 HEXION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.11 E. I. DU PONT NEMOURS & CO. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.12 OWENS CORNING (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.13 BASF SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.14 GURIT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.15 AGY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.16 DOWAKSA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.17 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.18 ADVANCED COMPOSITES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.19 RENEGADE MATERIALS CORPORATION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.20 KINECO-KAMAN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.21 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.22 GAFFCO BALLISTICS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.23 NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.24 PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.25 QUANTUM COMPOSITES (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.26 HYOSUNG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5 Market Competition 
6 Demand by End Market 
7 Region Operation 
8 Marketing & Price 
9 Research Conclusion

Continued...            

 

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional


About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

