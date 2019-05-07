Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sail and Rowing Dinghies Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Sail and Rowing Dinghies -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sail and Rowing Dinghies Industry

Description

The global Sail and Rowing Dinghies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sail and Rowing Dinghies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sail and Rowing Dinghies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sail and Rowing Dinghies in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Sail and Rowing Dinghies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sail and Rowing Dinghies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 

Laser Performance 
Ovington 
Erplast 
CNA Cantiere Nautico 
Hartley Boats 
Sail Extreme 
Nautivela 
Devoti Sailing

Market size by Product 
Catboat 
Asymmetric Spinnaker 
Other 
Market size by End User 
Regatta 
Recreational 
Instructional

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Sail and Rowing Dinghies market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Sail and Rowing Dinghies market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Sail and Rowing Dinghies companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Sail and Rowing Dinghies submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Sail and Rowing Dinghies Product 
1.2 Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Sail and Rowing Dinghies Market Size Growth Rate by Product 
1.4.2 Catboat 
1.4.3 Asymmetric Spinnaker 
1.4.4 Other 
1.5 Market by End User 
1.5.1 Global Sail and Rowing Dinghies Market Size Growth Rate by End User 
1.5.2 Regatta 
1.5.3 Recreational 
1.5.4 Instructional 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Sail and Rowing Dinghies Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Sail and Rowing Dinghies Revenue 2014-2025 
2.1.2 Global Sail and Rowing Dinghies Sales 2014-2025 
2.2 Sail and Rowing Dinghies Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Sail and Rowing Dinghies Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Sail and Rowing Dinghies Revenue by Regions

...

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Laser Performance 
11.1.1 Laser Performance Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Business Overview 
11.1.3 Laser Performance Sail and Rowing Dinghies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.1.4 Laser Performance Sail and Rowing Dinghies Products Offered 
11.1.5 Laser Performance Recent Development 
11.2 Ovington 
11.2.1 Ovington Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Business Overview 
11.2.3 Ovington Sail and Rowing Dinghies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.2.4 Ovington Sail and Rowing Dinghies Products Offered 
11.2.5 Ovington Recent Development 
11.3 Erplast 
11.3.1 Erplast Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Business Overview 
11.3.3 Erplast Sail and Rowing Dinghies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.3.4 Erplast Sail and Rowing Dinghies Products Offered 
11.3.5 Erplast Recent Development 
11.4 CNA Cantiere Nautico 
11.4.1 CNA Cantiere Nautico Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Business Overview 
11.4.3 CNA Cantiere Nautico Sail and Rowing Dinghies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.4.4 CNA Cantiere Nautico Sail and Rowing Dinghies Products Offered 
11.4.5 CNA Cantiere Nautico Recent Development 
11.5 Hartley Boats 
11.5.1 Hartley Boats Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Business Overview 
11.5.3 Hartley Boats Sail and Rowing Dinghies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
11.5.4 Hartley Boats Sail and Rowing Dinghies Products Offered 
11.5.5 Hartley Boats Recent Development 
11.6 Sail Extreme 
11.7 Nautivela 
11.8 Devoti Sailing 

Continued...            

 

