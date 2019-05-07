Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2023
New Study On 2019-2023 Nuclear Decommissioning Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nuclear Decommissioning Industry
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Nuclear Decommissioning industry.
This report splits Nuclear Decommissioning market by Reactor Type, by Site Capacity, by Strategy, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
AECOM
Areva Group
Babcock International Group
Bechtel
CH2M
Hitachi – GE
Studsvik
Westinghouse Electric
EnergySolutions
Nuvia
Magnox Ltd.
Sellafield Ltd.
Rosatom
EDF-Ciden
Javys
Enresa
GD Energy Services
NDA
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
…
Main Product Type
Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Reactor Type
Pressurized Water Reactor
Gas-cooled Reactors
Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor
Boiling Water Reactor
Light Water Graphite Reactor
Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Site Capacity
Below 100 MW
100 – 1000 MW
Above 1000 MW
Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Strategy
Immediate
Deferred Dismantling
Others
Main Applications
Commercial Power Reactors
Prototype Power Reactors
Research Reactors
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Nuclear Decommissioning Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023
Chapter One Nuclear Decommissioning Market Overview
1.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023
1.2 Nuclear Decommissioning, by Reactor Type 2013-2023
1.2.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Reactor Type 2013-2023
1.2.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Reactor Type 2013-2023
1.2.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Reactor Type 2013-2023
1.2.4 Pressurized Water Reactor
1.2.5 Gas-cooled Reactors
1.2.6 Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor
1.2.7 Boiling Water Reactor
1.2.8 Light Water Graphite Reactor
1.3 Nuclear Decommissioning, by Site Capacity 2013-2023
1.3.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Site Capacity 2013-2023
1.3.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Site Capacity 2013-2023
1.3.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Site Capacity 2013-2023
1.3.4 Below 100 MW
1.3.5 100 – 1000 MW
1.3.6 Above 1000 MW
1.4 Nuclear Decommissioning, by Strategy 2013-2023
1.4.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Strategy 2013-2023
1.4.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Strategy 2013-2023
1.4.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Strategy 2013-2023
1.4.4 Immediate
1.4.5 Deferred Dismantling
1.4.6 Others
Chapter Two Nuclear Decommissioning by Regions 2013-2018
2.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Regions 2013-2018
2.4 North America
2.4.1 United States
2.4.2 Canada
2.5 Latin America
2.5.1 Mexico
2.5.2 Brazil
2.5.3 Argentina
2.5.4 Others in Latin America
2.6 Europe
2.6.1 Germany
2.6.2 United Kingdom
2.6.3 France
2.6.4 Italy
2.6.5 Spain
2.6.6 Russia
2.6.7 Netherland
2.6.8 Others in Europe
2.7 Asia & Pacific
2.7.1 China
2.7.2 Japan
2.7.3 India
2.7.4 Korea
2.7.5 Australia
2.7.6 Southeast Asia
2.7.6.1 Indonesia
2.7.6.2 Thailand
2.7.6.3 Philippines
2.7.6.4 Vietnam
2.7.6.5 Singapore
2.7.6.6 Malaysia
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia
2.8 Africa & Middle East
2.8.1 South Africa
2.8.2 Egypt
2.8.3 Turkey
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia
2.8.5 Iran
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East
Chapter Three Nuclear Decommissioning by Players 2013-2018
3.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018
3.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018
3.3 Global Top Players Nuclear Decommissioning Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Players Nuclear Decommissioning Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four Nuclear Decommissioning by Consumer 2013-2018
4.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018
4.2 Commercial Power Reactors
4.3 Prototype Power Reactors
4.4 Research Reactors
4.5 Consuming Habit and Preference
Continued….
