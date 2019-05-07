Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

New Study On 2019-2023 Nuclear Decommissioning Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nuclear Decommissioning Industry

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Nuclear Decommissioning industry.

This report splits Nuclear Decommissioning market by Reactor Type, by Site Capacity, by Strategy, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

AECOM

Areva Group

Babcock International Group

Bechtel

CH2M

Hitachi – GE

Studsvik

Westinghouse Electric

EnergySolutions

Nuvia

Magnox Ltd.

Sellafield Ltd.

Rosatom

EDF-Ciden

Javys

Enresa

GD Energy Services

NDA

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

…

Main Product Type

Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Reactor Type

Pressurized Water Reactor

Gas-cooled Reactors

Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor

Boiling Water Reactor

Light Water Graphite Reactor

Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Site Capacity

Below 100 MW

100 – 1000 MW

Above 1000 MW

Nuclear Decommissioning Market, by Strategy

Immediate

Deferred Dismantling

Others

Main Applications

Commercial Power Reactors

Prototype Power Reactors

Research Reactors

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023

Chapter One Nuclear Decommissioning Market Overview

1.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023

1.2 Nuclear Decommissioning, by Reactor Type 2013-2023

1.2.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Reactor Type 2013-2023

1.2.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Reactor Type 2013-2023

1.2.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Reactor Type 2013-2023

1.2.4 Pressurized Water Reactor

1.2.5 Gas-cooled Reactors

1.2.6 Pressurized Heavy-Water Reactor

1.2.7 Boiling Water Reactor

1.2.8 Light Water Graphite Reactor

1.3 Nuclear Decommissioning, by Site Capacity 2013-2023

1.3.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Site Capacity 2013-2023

1.3.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Site Capacity 2013-2023

1.3.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Site Capacity 2013-2023

1.3.4 Below 100 MW

1.3.5 100 – 1000 MW

1.3.6 Above 1000 MW

1.4 Nuclear Decommissioning, by Strategy 2013-2023

1.4.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Strategy 2013-2023

1.4.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Strategy 2013-2023

1.4.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Strategy 2013-2023

1.4.4 Immediate

1.4.5 Deferred Dismantling

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two Nuclear Decommissioning by Regions 2013-2018

2.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

2.3 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Price by Regions 2013-2018

2.4 North America

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Latin America

2.5.1 Mexico

2.5.2 Brazil

2.5.3 Argentina

2.5.4 Others in Latin America

2.6 Europe

2.6.1 Germany

2.6.2 United Kingdom

2.6.3 France

2.6.4 Italy

2.6.5 Spain

2.6.6 Russia

2.6.7 Netherland

2.6.8 Others in Europe

2.7 Asia & Pacific

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 Japan

2.7.3 India

2.7.4 Korea

2.7.5 Australia

2.7.6 Southeast Asia

2.7.6.1 Indonesia

2.7.6.2 Thailand

2.7.6.3 Philippines

2.7.6.4 Vietnam

2.7.6.5 Singapore

2.7.6.6 Malaysia

2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia

2.8 Africa & Middle East

2.8.1 South Africa

2.8.2 Egypt

2.8.3 Turkey

2.8.4 Saudi Arabia

2.8.5 Iran

2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East

Chapter Three Nuclear Decommissioning by Players 2013-2018

3.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018

3.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018

3.3 Global Top Players Nuclear Decommissioning Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Top Players Nuclear Decommissioning Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

Chapter Four Nuclear Decommissioning by Consumer 2013-2018

4.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018

4.2 Commercial Power Reactors

4.3 Prototype Power Reactors

4.4 Research Reactors

4.5 Consuming Habit and Preference

Continued….

