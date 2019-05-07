Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment, key Companies Danaher, ProZyme, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Glycomics/Glycobiology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2019

Description

Glycomics is the comprehensive study of glycomes (the entire complement of sugars, whether free or present in more complex molecules of an organism), including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects. Glycomics "is the systematic study of all glycan structures of a given cell type or organism" and is a subset of glycobiology. The term glycomics is derived from the chemical prefix for sweetness or a sugar, "glyco-", and was formed to follow the naming convention established by genomics (which deals with genes) and proteomics (which deals with proteins).

Glycobiology is fast emerging as a primary field of interest for biomolecular and biomedical research around the globe. Once considered merely supporting structures, the sugars have now been widely recognized to be a vital component in running the complex machinery of life itself. 
The classification of Glycomics/Glycobiology includes instruments, enzymes, reagents and kits and the proportion of instruments in 2017 is about 34%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. 
Glycomics/Glycobiology is widely used for drug discovery & development, diagnostics and other feild. The most proportion of Glycomics/Glycobiology is used for drug discovery & development, and the proportion in 2017 is 52.4%. 
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%. 

In 2018, the global Glycomics/Glycobiology market size was 730 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Glycomics/Glycobiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Glycomics/Glycobiology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

ThermoFisher Scientific 
Danaher 
Shimadzu Corporation 
ProZyme 
Takara Bio, Inc. 
Agilent Technologies 
Bruker 
Promega 
Waters Corporation 
R&D Systems 
New England Biolabs 
Merck KGaA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Instruments 
Enzymes 
Reagents 
Kits

Market segment by Application, split into 
Drug Discovery & Development 
Diagnostics 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Glycomics/Glycobiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Glycomics/Glycobiology development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Instruments 
1.4.3 Enzymes 
1.4.4 Reagents 
1.4.5 Kits 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Drug Discovery & Development 
1.5.3 Diagnostics 
1.5.4 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size 
2.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 ThermoFisher Scientific 
12.1.1 ThermoFisher Scientific Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.1.4 ThermoFisher Scientific Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 ThermoFisher Scientific Recent Development 
12.2 Danaher 
12.2.1 Danaher Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.2.4 Danaher Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Danaher Recent Development 
12.3 Shimadzu Corporation 
12.3.1 Shimadzu Corporation Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.3.4 Shimadzu Corporation Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development 
12.4 ProZyme 
12.4.1 ProZyme Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.4.4 ProZyme Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 ProZyme Recent Development 
12.5 Takara Bio, Inc. 
12.5.1 Takara Bio, Inc. Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.5.4 Takara Bio, Inc. Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Takara Bio, Inc. Recent Development 
12.6 Agilent Technologies 
12.6.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.6.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development 
12.7 Bruker 
12.7.1 Bruker Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.7.4 Bruker Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Bruker Recent Development 
12.8 Promega 
12.8.1 Promega Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.8.4 Promega Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Promega Recent Development 
12.9 Waters Corporation 
12.9.1 Waters Corporation Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.9.4 Waters Corporation Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Waters Corporation Recent Development 
12.10 R&D Systems 
12.10.1 R&D Systems Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Glycomics/Glycobiology Introduction 
12.10.4 R&D Systems Revenue in Glycomics/Glycobiology Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 R&D Systems Recent Development 
12.11 New England Biolabs 
12.12 Merck KGaA

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science, Technology


