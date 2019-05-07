Algo-Logic Systems Delivers Ultra-Low Latency Pre-Trade Risk Check Solution

Algo-Logic Systems

Algo-Logic Systems Helps Brokers comply with SEC 15c3-5 through Pre-Trade Risk Checks (PTRC)

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 7, 2019, San Jose, California: The leading provider of ultra-low latency trading solutions Algo-Logic Systems Inc., delivers an industry leading Pre-Trade Risk Check (PTRC) solution to verify Security and Exchange Commission Rule 15c3-5 compliance. The Algo-Logic PTRC accelerated system delivers compliance with sub-microsecond latency that is consistently lower than software-based systems. The industry leading FPGA-powered PTRC system, which can be deployed in servers using Xilinx Alveo accelerator cards, enables broker/dealers to forward stock market orders from client machines to exchanges with nearly no added delay nor jitter. With an easy to use and secure, Graphical User Interface (GUI), broker/dealers can easily configure a wide range of risk check parameters.By accelerating the algorithms to implement full Media Access Control (MAC), the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), and exchange protocol parsing and by verifying that orders comply with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations using Xilinx FPGA technology, Algo-Logic’s newest PTRC solution enables compliance checks to be completed in less than a millionth of a second. Whereas, software based PTRC implementations add many microseconds to milliseconds of latency to order flow, Algo-Logic’s Xilinx-based solution allows trading on 10 Gigabit/second Ethernet links to complete a series of comprehensive Risk Checks in well under one microsecond. Unlike other in-house and vendor PTRC solutions that take short cuts and forward runt packets, Algo-Logic’s newest PTRC solution never emits data to an exchange that is not intended to execute.Algo-Logic PTRC is:● the newest addition to Algo-Logic’s Ultra-low-latency systems for accelerated finance.● offers deep sub-microsecond latency from Client Order Received to Valid Order Sent to Exchange● is easy to use and has a secure Graphical User Interface to control parameters of Risk Checks● provides Standard Rule 15c3-5 Risk Checks that are available immediately.● produces custom, Broker specific Risk Checks quickly under a Professional Services Agreement● is hardware accelerated by Xilinx FPGAs and is significantly faster than software-only solutions● yields a deterministic performance with sub-microsecond latency● is immediately availableJohn Lockwood, CEO of Algo-Logic, commented: “Algo-Logic has long been a market leader in developing and deploying ultra-low-latency trading platforms to financial traders. Our new PTRC system adds the ability to fully terminate TCP flows and deliver the solution on industry-standard servers using Xilinx technology. The new implementation leverages existing features of our FPGA accelerated financial trading systems to provide our customers with tremendous latency improvement. The system can be deployed in your trading operations quickly and easily offering rapid time-to-market even when replacing a software based PTRC system.”Jamon Bowen, Director of Product Marketing at Xilinx, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Algo-Logic to power their innovative Pre-Trade Risk Check system. Our Alveo accelerator cards deliver industry leading performance across a wide range of applications, and the combination with Algo-Logic’s innovative features and sub-microsecond latency performance creates a powerful PTRC solution that will offer great value to our customers.”Available for immediate delivery, the Algo-Logic Systems Pre-Trade Risk Check system is configured to run on the Alveo U200 accelerator card and is qualified for a broad range of industry-standard servers. Gateware can be purchased or leased for the PRTC software. Call for details.More information is available at: www.algo-logic.com/ptrc # # #About Algo-Logic:Algo-Logic Systems, Inc., is a recognized market leader developing innovative, highly flexible solutions, from Pre-Trade Risk Checks to fully automated Tick-to-Trade systems to other real-time data applications fully implemented in Field Programmable Array (FPGA) logic, that offer ultra-low latency to a wide range of markets. Algo-Logic’s rapid time-to-market results from our libraries of Gateware Defined Networking (GDN) products that feature pre-built IP cores and run on the newest FPGA platforms.Fast Time-to-Market, High Performance, and Ultra-Low Latency are key features of Algo-Logic System solutions.For more information please visit: www.algo-logic.com



