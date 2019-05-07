June in New York is the time for unprecedented spirits education

New York Rum Fest & Congress Logo

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the New York Rum Festival is arriving in June, alongside the Brooklyn Bar Convent. The coinciding of these two great spirits expos make for the perfect opportunity to learn all the latest about spirits in one of the greatest cocktail cities in the world.

The New York Rum Festival kicks off on Friday, June 14, at the famous Astor Center for a day of seminars with the top minds in the rum world. Speakers include legendary Barbados distiller Richard Seale, Bacardi educator David Cid, Kiowa Bryan and Ben Jones from Saint Lucia Distillers, and many more. These classroom sessions with rum samples, light refreshments, and Q&A, are all about investigating rum's rich traditions and multifaceted flavors.

On Saturday, June 15, the grand tasting begins at the Metropolitan West exposition hall in Midtown Manhattan. Here you can dive into over 30 rums from around the world from the familiar to the rare. Along the way, take in further in-depth discussions from renowned experts like Appleton's Joy Spence, Plantation's Alexandre Gabriel, and tiki historian Jeff "Beachbum" Berry.

After BCB, stick around to mingle with rum adventurers and learn about your own palate preferences. The New York Rum Festival has become the premier weekend of rum exploration, right here in New York.

For tickets and more information, please visit EventBrite.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.