LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Covering Stabile Aqueous Vancomycin Formulations

"Intra-V" is LATITUDE's stable liquid formulation of the antibiotic vancomycin for injection, with all components FDA-approved and with no safety warnings

SAN DIEGO, CA, US, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc. , a specialized formulation developer for the biotech and pharma industries, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) related to its patent application covering a liquid-stable aqueous formulation of the antibiotic vancomycin. Thus, a USPTO patent examiner has determined that LATITUDE’s vancomycin formulation (also called “Intra-V”) is entitled to a patent under US patent law.“We are highly pleased the USPTO has recognized the novelty and industrial utility of our unique and inexpensive approach for keeping vancomycin stable in an aqueous solution,” noted Andrew X. Chen, LATITUDE’s President. “Intra-V has two key advantages over other vancomycin products currently being marketed or developed: one, its ready-to-use liquid format; and two, its very safe profile (since Intra-V does not contain any new, potentially harmful or unapproved ingredients). Furthermore, with the potential to show bioequivalence to existing vancomycin products, our formulation could have a very short development path to become the vancomycin formulation of choice.”About Intra-VLATITUDE’s Intra-V is a stabile liquid formulation intended for intravenous (IV) administration, and is compatible with common solutions used for IV infusion. Intra-V contains no known harmful components, and can be prepared using common approved injectable ingredients that are both FDA-approved and have decades of proven clinical safety. Vancomycin is a key antibiotic that is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a country’s health system.About LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals Inc.LATITUDE is a developer of innovative drug formulations and drug delivery systems for out-licensing to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. The company is highly regarded for its intellectual property-generating and innovative approaches to developing pharmaceutical formulations for problematic and/or highly insoluble drug molecules.For more information, please contact:Matthew A. Singer, PhDVP, Head of Business DevelopmentTel: 858-546-0924, ext. 103Email: matthewsinger@latitudepharma.com



