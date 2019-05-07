Law Group in San Diego Assists Clients with Expedited Social Security Disability Hearings

San Diego Disability Law Group

San Diego Disability Law Group Offers Critical Claim Case Strategies to Help Clients Get Social Security Disability Benefits

San Diego Disability Law Group successfully helps clients in need of critical case processing by developing strategic services to decrease the waiting time for a hearing. ” — Aline Gaba

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The current Social Security Disability Benefits waiting period for a hearing in San Diego, from the date of the request to the date of hearing, is approximately 18-24 months. In critical cases, claimants can request approval for an expedited hearing, reducing the processing time to 6 months or less. San Diego Disability Law Group successfully helps clients in need of critical case processing by developing strategic services to decrease the waiting time for a hearing.If a claimant is out of work and having difficulty with their health, filing a claim for benefits with the Social Security Administration can be an overwhelming task. Once filed, San Diego claimants may be waiting over two years for a scheduled hearing. Unless a claimant has family or friends to support them financially and/or help them with a place to stay, many end up homeless, living on the streets or in shelter. With over 1 million backlogged cases nationwide, not much can be done to improve this waiting period. In certain critical cases, a claimant can request an expedited hearing to be scheduled within 6 months. Law offices like San Diego Disability Law Group have helped hundreds of clients with this process and with obtaining social security disability benefits. A claim will be flagged for critical case processing for the following reasons:1) Dire need (financial hardship, with eviction notice or declaration that he/she is homeless (homeless shelter does not count))2) If the claimant is a threat to themselves or others (homicidal/suicidal)3) If the claimant has a terminal illness (with a doctor's note)4) If the claimant is a military veteran with 100% VA disability rating (for a disability than began while on active duty)5) If the claimant’s condition is so severe as to meet the standards for disability benefits based on the diagnosis alone, also called Compassionate Allowances (there are over 200 conditions currently recognized by SSA)San Diego Disability Law Group is fully aware of the critical case claim process and assists clients with requesting expedited hearings if they meet one of these criteria. Other law offices may not be aware of these strategies for decreasing the waiting time for a hearing or they may not want to do the extra work. In some cases, other law offices may choose not to request an expedited hearing because the longer a claimant waits, the more past-due benefits they accrue – resulting in higher attorney fees.George Heppner and Aline Gaba, founding partners of the San Diego Disability Law Group (SDDLG), provide personal attention and first-rate legal services to everyone who comes to us for help with a Social Security disability claim . Whether you are contemplating filing a claim for benefits or already have filed and been denied, San Diego Disability Law Group will work hard to earn your trust and protect your interests.With over 35 years of service in the San Diego Area, SDDLG handles claims for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, at all stages of the application and appeals process. You do not have to take on the Social Security Administration alone. Let the knowledgeable and experienced San Diego disability lawyers of SSDLG take care of the legal issues, so that you can take care of your health and your family.



