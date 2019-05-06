What’s In Your Crypto Wallet?

Paycent Cards

Paycent introduces the only global working crypto card by Michael Kryton, EQUITY IR contributing writer

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paycent Card (PYN) (www.PayCent.com) has shareholders making room in their wallets for a new hybrid mobile wallet with 3 cards. The Paycent App, now available at the App Store and Google Play, is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded both by cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

Unlike many others who have tried, Paycent has been active in the marketplace for over a year and boasts 50,000+ cards in the market globally and growing quickly. They have established a firm grasp on market share and investors are taking note.

Paycent opens up a robust cryptocurrency eco-system for individuals and businesses thanks to its diverse platform. The Paycent wallet holds Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), DASH, Binance Coin (BNB) and Steem coins. The Paycent Card can be used to withdraw cash in local currency at ATMs and at offline merchants in over 200 countries at over 36 Million points.

The company behind Paycent Card, Texcent, a Singapore-based company with office in the Philippines and U.A.E, powers the Paycent Card financial platform. Texcent secured a remittance license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). It is also a member of the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA).

Paycent is clear evidence of Texcent’s focus on delivering fully integrated mobile applications for IOS and Android that offer high speed transactions with low transaction fees.

[Paycent debit card opens 200 countries and 36 million points. Over 50,000 Paycent Cards are now in distribution globally.]

The card offers users a cash back program, an Elite group membership and a loyalty rewards program with various benefits much like any other traditional card. For example, users who hold PYNs in their Paycent digital wallet get 1% of the total amount of PYNs price every month.

The card’s features and functionalities are clearly focused on convenience. Some highlights.

Send or Receive Digital Assets from other Paycent users and external digital wallets anytime and anywhere.

Request Digital Assets from other Paycent users wherever they may be.

Cash In to add credits to a user’s Paycent account through Visa, MasterCard, Alipay, UnionPay, and WeChatPay.

Cash Out Paycent credits anytime through Paycent Card.

Convert digital assets to fiat and vice versa with low conversion rates.

Distribution on exchanges is critical, of course, and PYN tokens’ exchange roster has some depth.

In a world chasing solutions to bring digital assets to the market, Paycent Card has positioned itself well by bridging the gap to create a complete fiat and digital asset ecosystem. Their seamless interface enables users to swipe right to the Paycent e-wallet, allowing them to buy digital assets, spend digital assets and invest in digital assets.

The benefit to the Blockchain/digital asset ecosystem will be a huge influx of fiat market capitalization into digital assets, which will enlarge the ecosystem. Holders of digital assets will have a better acceptance as those assets become mainstream. The seamlessness of Paycent’s dual e-wallet clearly differentiates the card in a market and society becoming more cashless everyday.

[The Paycent benefit to the Blockchain/digital asset ecosystem will be a huge influx of fiat market capitalization into digital assets.]

So the question now is … what’s in your crypto wallet —- and your investment portfolio?

