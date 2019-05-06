Benefits Of Being In Nature For Seniors

It's the perfect time of year to reap the benefits of the great outdoors!

GREATER HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- +++

It’s finally that time of year again when the sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and the outdoors is calling. Get outside with your loved one and reap the benefits nature has to offer.

The inviting warmth of the sun and the colorful views and sounds of the outdoors brings a certain level of calmness and peace within our bodies. Research has proven that saying yes to nature’s invite can give both your physical and mental well being a valuable boost. The benefits are especially high for seniors.

Taking the time to smell the flowers, to embrace the sunshine, and observe the scenery around you will improve mood in seniors, directly impacting the overall quality of their day. Many elders can remain cooped up inside year round, which leads to feelings of isolation and depression. Taking your loved one outside helps reduce this immensely.

Vitamin D levels are often times low in seniors, this can be detrimental to their health. The sun, also known as “the sunshine vitamin”, is your best source of Vitamin D. This essential vitamin will help with inflammation, muscle aches and pain, and fight diabetes. We all need a little sunshine in our lives, so get out and enjoy. Just be sure to apply sunscreen to your skin for protection.

The outdoors can also serve as a great natural shield as it helps fight off various illnesses. Just spending some time outside can increase your white blood cell count, impacting your immunity to illness and infections. Many seniors have a harder time fighting sickness, so this is a huge benefit for their overall health.

Interacting with nature can also promote physical activity. By simply getting your loved one moving and walking outdoors, they are gaining the benefits of light exercise. This is especially good for their cardiovascular health.

Clearly, the outdoors isn’t only nice to look at and admire, but also amazing for overall wellness. Take your elderly loved one outside for incredible health benefits. If you don’t have the time to do so, our caregivers can assist. Contact us today to learn more about how our in-home care services can benefit your loved one’s life.



About Comfort Keepers Greater Hartford, CT:

Providing best-in-class home health care for seniors and the elderly is a true passion of ours, and is a reputation we strive to maintain on a daily basis. Our experienced Comfort Keepers CT senior home care team is dedicated to building real relationships because you deserve high-quality care from people that care about you. Whether you are interested in assisted living, we have the ability to customize our services to match your exact needs.

Our Comfort Keepers CT senior home care mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of quality of life that is achievable. We shall treat each of our clients with the respect and dignity they deserve, as though we were caring for a member of our own family.

The special caregivers who deliver our unique brand of senior home care (We call them Comfort Keepers®.) are carefully selected, screened, and trained to provide professional, compassionate care.

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA.



Related Materials:

https://bloomfield-365.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=108&date=2019-01-24&title=in-home-care-can-help-you-avoid-dehydration-in-bloomfield-ct

https://bloomfield-365.comfortkeepers.com/home/blog?article=106&date=2018-09-06&title=companion-care-can-improve-mental-health-in-greater-hartford-ct

https://bloomfield-365.comfortkeepers.com/home/about-us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.