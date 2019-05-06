Broadcaster/Author Judge Herb Dodell to Welcome Roger Stone on For the People Today at 7pm EST/4pm PST on KCAA Radio

Controversial Polticial Advisor Roger Stone to Guest on For the People Today Judge Herb Dodell Host of For the People and Author of From the Trench to the Bench

The subject of Netflix Documentary, Get Me Roger Stone, to discuss legal issues with the government and promote Stone Legal Defense Fund

With all that is going on in both the political and governmental world, it will be interesting to hear Roger’s spin on it,” says Judge Herb. “He always gives you food for thought.” — Judge Herb Dodell, Host of For the People

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California broadcaster and author, Judge Herb Dodell , will welcome controversial political advisor and best-selling author Roger Stone on his popular radio talk show, For the People, today at 7pm EST/4pm PST on KCAA Radio at http://www.kcaaradio.com/ or live on co-host Gary Garver ’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GaryWGarver “With all that is going on in both the political and governmental world, it will be interesting to hear Roger’s spin on it,” says Judge Herb. “You may not agree with him on everything, but he always gives you food for thought.”This will be Roger Stone’s fourth appearance on For the People, who is the subject of the popular Netflix documentary, “Get Me Roger Stone,” and the author of best-selling book, “Stone’s Rules.”You may follow Roger Stone on https://www.stonedefensefund.com/ and on social media, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rogerjstonejr/ and on Facebook atTo purchase a copy of Judge Herb Dodell’s book, From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way here https://www.amazon.com/Trench-Bench-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1945949171 You may follow Judge Herb Dodell on www.judgeherbdodell.us , on Twitter on www.Twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb About Judge Herb Dodell:For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”About For the People:The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.

