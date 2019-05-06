MaxVal Provides Enhanced Automation Capabilities in Latest Release of Max-IDS™ 4.3

The latest release automates multiple tasks in the existing IDS workflow, establishing MaxVal’s ability to leverage emerging technology to help organizations save time and cost.” — Bala Krishnan, AVP Services and Client Success of MaxVal

LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new version of Max-IDS™ harnesses the power of automation to provide a faster and simpler approach. The release is geared towards provided users a more integrated and seamless approach to IDS management.

“MaxVal has a proven record of bringing innovation and simplicity into the reference management process,” says Bala Krishnan, AVP Services and Client Success of MaxVal. “The latest release automates multiple tasks in the existing IDS workflow, establishing MaxVal’s ability to leverage emerging technology to help organizations save time and cost.”

Below are the noteworthy value-adds in this release:

• Scheduled reports: Get timely updates and insights by scheduling reports to be auto-delivered to recipients on a daily/weekly/monthly basis. It reduces the time taken to create a query every time a report needs to be generated and distributed.

• IDS Package: Eliminate multiple steps and manually putting together IDS packages by auto generating IDSs along with the references to be submitted with PTO in a single click. The packages are generated as a zip. files with the IDS available in word/PDF formats.

• PAIR Auto-upload: Increase efficiency by automatically updating the IDS package (IDS and the references associated with them) to PAIR from Max-IDS directly.

NOTE: This is a premium feature and PTO account should be linked with Max-IDS

• Import with Family/References: Significantly reduce the time to track family details by automatically importing the family details using just the patent/publication number. The cited references from issued patents are also automatically included, providing easy access to available patent statuses and citations.

• Copy Source Comments: Seamlessly copy all source comments from the source to the newly associated dockets. The user can choose to copy source comments and date automatically every time a record is compared or associated, saving effort and time.

This release also allows users to add a category column in the Record List View and for references in the Associate process.

For more information on the new release, please visit www.maxval.com or reach out to our team at bd@maxval.com



