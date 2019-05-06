BUILT LAUNCHES LUXURY SCAVENGER HUNT: FOOS GOLD

You're invited BUILT Grand prize winner will be awarded a custom Foosball Table, by BUILT

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUILT, a custom furniture and design studio in Tampa, is hosting a citywide scavenger hunt on June 1, 2019 from 8 A.M. - 4 P.M.This isn’t your average scavenger hunt. It’s a quest that ends with one luxurious prize: a handmade Foosball Table designed and manufactured by BUILT, valued at $6,000. The Foosball Table will be one of several items in BUILT’s first furniture product line, slated to launch later this year.The catch: participants must provide their email and follow BUILT on Instagram to gain access to the game. After they’ve registered, participants will work in teams (of two to five) or independently to solve a series of interactive clues based in downtown Tampa. BUILT will also award 2nd and 3rd place prizes, in addition to giving away some pretty awesome event t-shirts, while supplies last.The hunt is inspired by BUILT’s Founder, Andrew Watson, who had a perpetual love for pirates as a child. Today, he’s still in love with treasure, but instead of hunting for it he’s crafting it with a small team of creatives, architects, and makers in the form of high-end furniture.The Foos Gold Scavenger Hunt will be limited to 1,000 participants, so sign up ASAP if you want to get your hunt on. Register here. BUILT is a custom furniture and design studio located at 602 North Newport Avenue, Tampa, Florida. What began as a creative outlet for Founder, Andrew Watson, has evolved into a full service manufacturing shop known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Great spaces become better with meaningful design. Learn more about BUILT at www.builtthings.com ###For more information, please contact Melissa Santell at 813.512.6250, or email Melissas@builtthings.com.



