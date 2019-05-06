EDAC Systems, Inc. Wins Top Reseller Award at Alaris Partner Summit

EDAC Systems, Inc., a leading reseller / integrator of document imaging solutions, received the Top Reseller award from Alaris at its 2019 Partner Summit

The combination of the Alaris partnership and EDAC’s strong connection to its Federal customers allows us to design and implement the solutions necessary to help Agencies to complete their missions.” — Ann Blevins, President/CEO of EDAC

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED_STATES, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDAC Systems Wins Top Reseller Award at Alaris Partner Summit Fredericksburg, VA, May 6, 2019 – EDAC Systems, Inc., a leading value-added reseller and integrator of document imaging, content, records and business process management solutions and services, received the Top Reseller award from Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business, at its 2019 Partner Summit held in April in Nashville, Tennessee.The award acknowledges the long-term relationship between the two companies and recognizes EDAC Systems for being the Alaris reseller with the largest sales volume in 2018. Large deals with federal and state government agencies led to the installation of more than 135 high-speed document scanners including the i5850 Scanner, a production model that can power through 210 pages per minute.“The Kodak Alaris family and EDAC have had a long and successful relationship for over 28 years,” says Ann Blevins, President and CEO of EDAC Systems, Inc. “The combination of the Alaris partnership and EDAC’s strong connection to its Federal customers allows us to design and implement the solutions necessary to help our customers to complete their missions”“Partners are critical to our success,” said Katie Sullivan-Armento, U.S. & Canada Sales Director, Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business. “ EDAC Systems understands our customers’ complex business needs. Together, we provide world-class information capture solutions and services that meet the most demanding requirements of federal and local agencies. They are an integral part of our growth and will continue to be a valued partner as we expand our business in the government sector.”Over the years, EDAC Systems has received the Kodak Alaris’ Federal Reseller of the Year award eleven times and the Top Reseller in the Country award three times.About EDAC SystemsFor more than twenty-eight years, EDAC has been recognized as an industry-leading system integrator and software developer, providing innovative, cost effective, and reliable products and support to its government and commercial clients. By combining EDAC expertise and products from OEMs such as Alaris, EDAC delivers integrated solutions and support for applications such as document capture, image processing, content and records management, and correspondence tracking. In addition, EDAC developed other product offerings: VeriDact® for Personal Identity, Personal Health, or Company Identity Information Protection and Redaction; VeriDact® Correspondence Tracking designed specifically for the processing of public or customer inquiries, requests, and other electronic notices from start to finish; ReadSCRIPT®, its Handwriting Recognition, Check Processing, and Signature Verification software module for IBM Datacap and PurePAGE® for image enhancement and image re-sizing, as discussed herein. Learn more at www.edacsystems.com EDAC Systems Contact:Greg BlevinsEDAC Systems, Inc.(888) 610-3322gblevins@edacsystems.comAbout Alaris, a Kodak Alaris BusinessAlaris is a leading provider of information capture solutions that simplify business processes. We exist to help the world make sense of information with smart, connected solutions powered by decades of image science innovation. Our award-winning range of scanners, software and services are available worldwide, and through our network of channel partners. For more information, please visit AlarisWorld.com and follow us @AlarisWorld.For more information, please visit the Alaris website.© 2019 Kodak Alaris Inc. TM/MC/MR: AlarisAll trademarks and trade names used are the property of their respective holders. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.