Pathway Vet Alliance continues momentum adding 17 new practices during first quarter

AUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Vet Alliance, a leading national veterinary management group serving pets and their parents in the U.S., announced Wednesday the company has further expanded on its industry-leading growth by aligning with 17 new veterinary hospitals across 11 states during the year’s first quarter.

Pathway added veterinary practices in California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington since the start of 2019 through March.

Pathway’s addition of inaugural locations in Idaho, Pennsylvania and Tennessee has extended the company’s network of veterinary hospitals to 34 states across the U.S.

“Bolstering our network and expanding into new markets has remained a focal point for our company and we are thrilled with our first quarter results,” said Stephen Hadley, DVM, MS and CEO of Pathway Vet Alliance. “With every practice addition, we focus on working with hospital team members to address pain points and provide personalized support that facilitates the accomplishment of their set goals. This approach has been a catalyst for our rapid growth and has resulted in the improved experience of both team members and patients.”

Veterinary practices joining Pathway’s network retain their original team of veterinary professionals while benefitting from additional support, education opportunities, resources and supply purchasing discounts. Through Pathway, practice owners are able to offload business management responsibilities onto the company’s dedicated support team, which allows them to focus on providing the best possible care to their patients.

In 2018, Pathway acquired 55 new veterinary practices and grew by nearly 40 percent. In August 2018, Pathway was ranked No. 1,094 on Inc. magazine’s 37th annual Inc. 5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, and later in the year was recognized as the third fastest growing private company in Austin with revenues in excess of $10 million.

Earlier this year, Pathway announced plans to hire over 175 veterinary professionals and hundreds of support positions, with many focused on clinical roles at hospital locations, including managers support staff and more. Well qualified candidates are encouraged to visit www.pathwayvets.com/careers/ to learn more about career opportunities, employee benefits and the company’s vision for the veterinary care industry.

About Pathway Vet Alliance

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pathway Vet Alliance has grown from a single veterinary practice to nearly 200 locations across the U.S. Pathway’s mission is for its team members to be change agents for good, who support people doing what they love so, together, they can transform the veterinary industry and the world – for the better. Pathway looks for practices and doctors seeking opportunities to grow and provides personalized management support to help them focus on providing the best possible care to their patients. Pathway has differentiated itself by focusing on the unique needs of each practice and partnering with the local team to implement their vision and work with their values. Learn more at www.pathwayvets.com.



