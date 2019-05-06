Global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Market
Multi-access edge computing (MEC), formerly mobile edge computing. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is essentially a cloud-based IT service environment at the edge of the network. In 2018, the global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nokia
Intel
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
Altran Group (Aricent)
IBM
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
Accenture
Schneider Electric
Saguna Networks
ADLINK Technology
ZTE Corporation
Vasona Networks
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3977133-global-multi-access-edge-computing-mec-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Education
Healthcare
Automotive
Surveillance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3977133-global-multi-access-edge-computing-mec-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.