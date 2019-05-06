Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Protein Ingredients Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Protein Ingredients Industry

Global protein ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% for the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market is segmented on the basis of source and applications. Sources include animal and plant sources in which animal sources dominate the market compared to the plant source. Animal sources include egg, diary, whey and other protein ingredients. Animal proteins are highly beneficial in building muscles and good health. Whey proteins are used as health supplements and functional foods. Plant proteins are gaining more popularity and market share. Plant proteins consist of low fat and cholesterol. Soy proteins dominate the plant proteins market. Non-soy proteins are also gaining popularity and more R&D is going to discover more plant sources and products. Genetically modified foods are proving to be a good source of proteins.

The regional outlook of global protein ingredients market includes North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the world. North America has the highest market share amongst the major regions followed by Europe and APAC. North American market is driven by the rising demand for high nutrition products among consumers. Key Companies included in the report include Abbott Laboratories, AMCO Proteins, Davisco Foods International Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Erie Foods International, Inc., Grande Custom Ingredients Group and Fonterra. The report also provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Research methods and tools

The market study of protein ingredients has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

• Forward looking statement of key protein ingredients market players

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report is intended for global protein ingredients market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants and competitive landscape. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global Protein Ingredients Market by Source

2. Global Protein Ingredients Market by Application

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global protein ingredients market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global protein ingredients market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global protein ingredients market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

2. AMCO PROTEINS

3. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND

4. ARLA FOODS

5. BUNGE LIMITED

6. BURCON

7. CARBERY GROUP

8. CARGILL

9. DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA

10. DAVISCO FOODS INTERNATIONAL INC.

11. DUPONT

12. ERIE FOODS INTERNATIONAL, INC

13. FONTERRA

14. FOREMOST FARMS

15. GELITA

16. GLANBIA, PLC

17. GRANDE CUSTOM INGREDIENTS GROUP

18. HILMAR INGREDIENTS

19. KERRY GROUP

20. KEWPIE EGG CORPORATION

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

2.3.1.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISING HEALTH RELATED AWARENESS RELATED TO PROTEINS

3.1.2. HIGHLY POPULAR AMONGST HEALTH AND FITNESS ENTHUSIAST

3.1.3. INNOVATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PRODUCTS

3.1.4. RISING INTERNET USERS AND GROWING E-COMMERCE MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST ASSOCIATED WITH PROTEIN INGREDIENT APPLICATIONS

3.2.2. LESS POPULAR IN EMERGING AND UNDER DEVELOPED COUNTRIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKETS TO BOOST PROTEIN INGREDIENT APPLICATIONS

3.3.2. GROWING AWARENESS FOR PROTEIN CONSUMPTION ACROSS THE GLOBE

3.3.3. RISING DISPOSABLE INCOME ACROSS THE GLOBE

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL PROTEIN INGREDIENTS BY SOURCE

4.1.1. ANIMAL SOURCE

4.1.1.1. EGG PROTEIN

4.1.1.2. DAIRY PROTEIN

4.1.1.3. WHEY PROTEIN

4.1.1.4. GELATINE

4.1.1.5. CASEIN AND CASEINATES

4.1.2. PLANT SOURCE

4.1.2.1. SOY PROTEIN

4.1.2.2. WHEAT PROTEIN

4.1.2.3. VEGETABLE PROTEIN

4.1.2.4. CANOLA PROTEIN

4.2. PROTEIN INGREDIENTS BY APPLICATION

4.2.1. FOOD AND BEVERAGES

4.2.2. ANIMAL FEED

4.2.2.1. AQUACULTURE

4.2.2.2. PET FOOD

4.2.2.3. OTHERS

4.2.3. INFANT FOOD

4.2.4. HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS AND PERSONAL CARE

4.2.5. COSMETICS

4.2.6. PHARMACEUTICALS

4.2.7. OTHER APPLICATIONS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE



