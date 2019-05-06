Webcams Market 2019: By manufacturers, Type & Applications, Global status and Forecast 2013-2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Webcams -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Global Webcams Market is accounted for $5.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. A growing need for security and surveillance, increasing the availability of broadband and internet connectivity are major factors fuelling market growth. However, poor internet connectivity is hampering market growth.

A webcam is a video camera that forages or streams its appearance in real time by a PC network. The video stream can be saved, viewed or guided on to other networks traveling through systems such as the internet, and e-mailed as an attachment. Real-time observing or monitoring is one of the most important attributes of webcams. Webcams are also extensively used at workstations to interconnect with colleagues and authorities from distant locations. These have minimized the need for physical face to face gatherings, thereby dropping the need for industry travel and significantly contributed to cost reserves among organizations.

Based on Technology, Analog webcam is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Analog cameras are equipped with Charged Coupled Devices (CCDs), which are analog optical chips deployed for converting light into electrical signals. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Availability of low-cost web cameras presented by local Chinese companies with features alike to well-known brands is anticipated to back to the country’s growth. Additionally, rising acceptance of technological innovations from China by emerging countries in Asia is expected to drive the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the market are Samsung, Creative Technology, Logitech, D-Link, Microsoft, Sony, Flir, Philips, Vivitar, Platinet / Omega Technology, 10Moon, A4Tech, and Canon.

Products Covered:

• Wireless

• Universal Serial Bus (USB)

Technologies Covered:

• Analog Webcams

• Digital Webcams

Distribution Channels Covered:

• E-commerce

• Brick & Mortar

End Users Covered:

• Live Events

• Healthcare

• Sports

• Research

• Defence

• Security & Surveillance

• Visual Marketing

• Video Conference

• Automobile

• Common Network Chatting

• Remote Medical

• Entertainment

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• UK

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chile

• Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

...

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Samsung

11.2 Creative Technology

11.3 Logitech

11.4 D-Link

11.5 Microsoft

11.6 Sony

11.7 Flir

11.8 Philips

11.9 Vivitar

11.10 Platinet / Omega Technology

11.11 10Moon

11.12 A4Tech

11.13 Canon

Continued...

