KUDO’s Latest Release Brings Multilingual Web Conferencing to Global Enterprises

KUDO v2.6 release includes numerous updates focused on compliance for enterprise clients and user experience

The release of v2.6 of KUDO's platform includes numerous updates focused on compliance for enterprise clients and user experience.

Our expertise in the field of conferencing and interpretation ensure that we are able to continuously redefine and expand the horizon for the multilingual web conferencing space” — Fardad Zabetian, KUDO’s Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KUDO Inc., the leading cloud-based solution for multilingual video and web conferencing, has announced the release of v2.6 of their platform with numerous updates focused on compliance for enterprise clients and user experience. Distributed organizations can now rely on KUDO as their global meetings platform enabling instant communication across languages.

A key milestone introduced with this new KUDO release is the platform’s accessibility in China. KUDO enables clients, interpreters, and partners to join or service meetings anywhere in mainland China, Macao, Hong Kong, and the rest of the world. “Language differences are a leading cause of communication challenges with China and it was fundamental for us to address this market.” stated Fardad Zabetian, KUDO’s Founder and CEO, “Doing business with China has just been made easier for companies around the world”.

Developments on the compliance front follow KUDO’s strategy to empower truly multilingual meetings in the enterprise environment. This includes the introduction of the Silo solution, a model built upon a dedicated private cloud environment, tailored to the needs of enterprises for which security, privacy, compliance, and custom services are of paramount importance.

Updates on the user experience side include a redesigned participant onboarding to easily join a meeting, full support for Mozilla Firefox browser, automatic detection for unsupported browsers, versatile in-session media operation including internet connectivity testing, audio and video device setup, and participant’s video feed selection, along with other internal improvements to optimize the system.

In the words of KUDO’s VP of Products & Engineering, Parham Akhavam, “This release was the most challenging yet as we had to touch the core architecture of the platform; and with each new undertaking we must focus on the unique multilateral aspects of this video conferencing platform”. KUDO’s development embeds user-centered design with the need to accommodate the unique needs of clients and participants in cross-national communication, along with the essential expertise and workflow of interpreters.

This latest update once more realizes the promise of KUDO to reinvent the space of multilingual meetings. “Our expertise in the field of conferencing and interpretation ensure that we are able to continuously redefine and expand the horizon for the multilingual web conferencing space” concluded Zabetian.

About KUDO

KUDO is a powerful cloud-based collaboration platform that enables web meetings and live conferences with real-time multilateral language interpretation. KUDO supports more effective and inclusive meetings by allowing people and businesses to overcome communication barriers and speak in the comfort of their own language. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. KUDO, Inc. is a New-York based technology startup composed of language and conferencing industry insiders looking to bring people together. More info at www.kudoway.com



KUDO for Web Conferencing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.