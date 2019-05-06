Sandstone Diagnostics Raises Additional Series A Financing to Accelerate Zero Delay™ Plasma Technology Development

Sandstone Diagnostics logo

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Diagnostics, a medical device company committed to making high quality clinical testing ubiquitous, is pleased to announce an additional $2.5M in Series A funding, led by existing investor Hunt Holdings alongside several new investors including Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) and Cavendish Impact Fund.

The new funding accelerates development of the company’s new Zero Delay (ZD) plasma preparation system – a CentriFluidic device that provides immediate blood plasma isolation and stabilization at the point of collection. The ZD system comprises a compact, battery-powered centrifuge and specially-designed discs that collect and spin blood samples immediately following collection to hermetically isolate plasma from blood cells and other contaminants in just a few minutes. By providing superior sample purity and stability compared to existing blood collection technologies, the ZD technology will enhance a wide range of diagnostic applications. ZD systems can also process a wide range of sample sizes from small volume finger stick samples to large volume venipuncture blood draws. First generation ZD systems are currently deployed in investigational evaluations.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of LabCorp and our other investors to bring the Zero Delay technology to the market,” said Sandstone’s CEO Karen Drexler. “Access to medical testing remains limited by today’s collection methodologies; ZD is poised to dramatically improve both the patient blood collection process as well as the performance of clinical laboratory tests.”

The ZD system is the latest application of the company’s CentriFluidic technology platform. Sandstone’s Trak® Male Fertility Testing System is an FDA-cleared, consumer device that enables men to test their sperm count and semen volume at home. Trak helps lower the barriers to fertility testing and management for couples trying to conceive.

About Sandstone Diagnostics

Founded in 2012 in part by government scientists from Sandia National Laboratories, Sandstone’s mission is to make high quality medical testing ubiquitous by bringing powerful, portable CentriFluidic™ Technology to the point of care. Learn more at sandstonedx.com.



