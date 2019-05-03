Much more than just marbles in Holabird Western Americana Collections' Don't Lose Your Marbles Auction May 16-20 in Reno

Large reproduction of a bronze sculpture by Frederic Remington, titled The Mountain Man, #17 of 50, 64 inches tall (est. $35,000-$45,000). 1957 Topps #95 Mickey Mantle MVP baseball card, with a photo of Mantle swinging the bat, in overall immaculate condition (est. $10,000-$25,000). Rare “King’s Rose” China marble with reddish brown rose and green leaves, circa 1860s-1880s (est. $80-$1,000). Large-capacity, vintage 1947 Trommner scale formerly of the Philadelphia Mint and with a provenance dating to the North West Territory Mint bankruptcy (est. $10,000-$15,000). Original sign for the iconic Virginia City (Nev.) assayer Wiegand & Company. The sign, 75 inches by 18 inches, is a fabulous piece of Comstock and Nevada history (est. $6,000-$10,000).

Categories will also include Western Americana, mining, stock certificates, railroadiana, Native Americana, art, bottles, postcards, postal history and coins.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marbles will be just one of many collecting categories in a five-day Don’t Lose Your Marbles Auction planned for Thursday to Monday, May 16th thru 20th by Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC, online and in the gallery at 3555 Airway Drive (Suite #308) in Reno. The sale overall will contain a staggering 4,134 lots. Start times each day are 8 am Pacific.Along with marbles, the list of categories will also include Western Americana, mining, stock certificates, railroadiana, Native Americana , art, bottles, postcards, postal history, baseball sports memorabilia, coins, medals and tokens. Previews will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, May 14th-15th, from 10-5 Pacific time in the gallery. To schedule a private preview call 775-851-1859.For those unable to attend the sale in person, online bidding will be facilitated by iCollector.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, AuctionMobility.com and Auctionzip.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. For details on how to bid, log on to www.fhwac.com Day 1, on Thursday, May 16th (lots 1000-1839) will feature numismatics, to include books and checks, coins, currency, ingots, medals and scales; Part I of the mining category, to include mining artifacts and books, stocks and ephemera, mostly from Alaska and California; and general Americana, to include assorted books, fire, postal history, geographic sort and more.Day 1 lots to watch will include a large-capacity, vintage 1947 Trommner scale, formerly of the Philadelphia Mint and with a provenance dating to the North West Territory Mint bankruptcy (est. $10,000-$15,000); and an unissued stock certificate for Bodie Bluff Consolidated Mining Company (Bodie, Calif.), dated 1863, signed by president Leland Stanford (est. $1,000-$2,000).Day 2, on Friday, May 17th, will be dedicated entirely to Part II of the mining collectibles , to include stocks and ephemera from Colorado and Wyoming. Offered will be an original sign for the iconic Virginia City (Nev.) assayer Wiegand & Company. The sign, 75 inches by 18 inches, is a fabulous piece of Comstock and Nevada history. It carries an estimate of $6,000-$10,000.Also up for bid on Day 2 will be a stock certificate for Governor Bigler Gold & Silver Mining Company (Star District, Humboldt County, Nev.), from 1863, issued for 25 shares to California governor John Bigler, who signed the certificate as president of the company. On the back is the signature of his brother, William Bigler, the former governor of Pennsylvania (est. $600-$1,000).Day 3, on Saturday, May 18th, will feature transportation collectibles, to include airplane, automobile and steamer and railroad; 47 lots of Wells Fargo and Express; and tokens, which will include tokens from brothels – both foreign and domestic – plus 54 lots of geographic sort.Featured Day 3 lots will include a stock certificate specimen for the Oregon Central Rail Road Company from the 1860s, in the amount of $100, with vignettes (est. $200-$300); and a rare 1890s token for the St. Louis Saloon (Truckee, Calif.), “GF 5-cent Drink” (est. $200-$300).Day 4, on Sunday, May 19th, is perhaps the sexiest day of the auction, with categories that will include sports collectibles, jewelry, furniture, art, Native Americana, textiles, bottles, cowboy collectibles, firearms and weaponry, entertainment, gaming, military, minerals and…marbles!Two Day 4 lots carry especially robust estimates. One is a large reproduction of a bronze sculpture by Frederic Remington, titled The Mountain Man, #17 of 50, 64 inches tall (est. $35,000-$45,000). The other is a 1957 Topps #95 Mickey Mantle MVP baseball card, with a photo of Mantle swinging the bat, in overall immaculate condition (est. $10,000-$25,000).An oil painting by Willian A. Moore, titled Pelicans Going Home, showing Winnemucca Lake and Pyramid Lake in Nevada, truly massive at 16 feet in length and 30 inches tall and in a light wood frame, should reach $7,500-$8,500; while a vintage Victor Moses Begay (VMB) Navajo handmade silver, turquoise and coral concho black leather belt is estimated at $2,500-$4,500.Other Day 4 top lots include a rare “King’s Rose” China marble with reddish brown rose and green leaves, circa 1860s-1880s (est. $80-$1,000); a Max Oberfelder (Eureka, Nev.), coffin-shaped whiskey flask, 9 ¼ inches tall in a sun-colored amethyst color, circa 1890-1900, one of only two known (est. $4,000-$4,500); and a gold nugget necklace with 24 small nuggets (1.11 ozt) and one large nugget (1.91 ozt), set with a .5 carat round cut diamond (est. $6,500-$8,500).The final day of the five-day auction, on Monday, May 20th, will feature bargain and dealer specials in a number of categories that will include general Americana (postcards and ephemera), railroad, airplane and automobile, tokens and numismatics. Nearly 900 lots will be sold Monday.Offered on Day 5 will be a mounted photo of six Native Americans and others, taken in front of a pueblo in New Mexico and measuring 4 ½ inches by 7 ½ inches (est. $60-$100); and one lot comprising four railroad passes: three for the Mobile and Ohio Railroad Company (1915, 1925 and 1926) and one for the Gulf, Mobile and Northern Railroad, issued in 1925 (est. $50-$100).Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859. Also, anyone owning a collection that might fit into an upcoming Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels extensively throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. Last year it visited Boston, Florida, Seattle and New York, among other destinations.Holabird Western Americana is always seeking quality Americana and coin consignments, bottles, advertising and other fine collections for future auctions. To consign a single piece or an entire collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766; or, you can e-mail him at fredholabird@gmail.com. To learn more about Holabird Western Americana's May 16th-20th Don’t Lose Your Marbles Auction, visit www.fhwac.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



