Nanotech Europe sponsored rally team celebrates victory thanks to a unique technology

Winners of the Valasska Rally reveal the secret of their victory

AVENEL, NJ , USA , May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weeks after winning the ValMez Rally, Jan Vonka and co-driver Milan Klička have their sights set on the Cesky Krumlov Rally. The Nanotech Europe sponsored team is already fully prepped; the heart of their Porsche 911 is treated with a very special product: the NanoLub® AC-1000 AW/AF Engine Oil Additive. It offers maximum power, performance and protection. Some might even call this superior boost for the engine a legal drug for cars.

“We are very proud of our team’s success,”said Milan Štelcl, the owner of Nanotech Europe.

“And we know that this accomplishment would not be possible without the AC-1000. This oil additive could give any regular car engine extra strength to withstand the usual wear and tear. It dramatically increases horse power, extends engine’s life while reducing its noise. We are convinced that our team will claim the Czech Championship.”

On top of that, NanoLub® AC-1000 significantly lowers harmful engine emissions. It could be used with mineral and synthetic oils.

The Porsche 911 team will participate in five more rallies this year. And with the help of the latest technology, the mighty Porsche 911 driver Jan Vonka and co-driver Milan Klička are ready to battle the elements at Cesky Krumlov Rally on May 17 and May 18.

For more information please contact Nanotech Europe: info@nanotech-europe.eu

* Nanotech Europe is an authorized distributor of NanoLub® IF-WS2 additives based on nanoparticles of Nanotech Industrial Solutions, the only manufacturer of sub-microns with spherical particles of inorganic fulleren-like Tungsten Disulphide such as tungsten disulfide.



