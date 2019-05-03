Wartburg Honors Employees at Annual Employee Luncheon

LtoR: Dorothea Bell, LuLu Johnson, Dr. David J. Gentner

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Wartburg Honors nearly 700 Years of Service at Annual Employee LuncheonMOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – April 25, 2019 – Wartburg, a leading provider of senior healthcare and residential services in Westchester County, honored 57 employees for nearly 690 years of service and dedication at the annual Employee Service Awards Ceremony held on March 27 on its beautiful 34-acre campus.Each year, recognition awards are presented to Wartburg employees for service in five year increments. Two employees received recognition for 30 years of dedicated care to Wartburg’s residents and one for 25 years of service. Ten employees received a gift for 20 years of employment at Wartburg, 7 employees for 15 years and 23 caregivers for 10 years and 14 employees for five years of care.Wartburg also presented the Edgar J. Myers Leadership Award, named for the longtime beloved President of the Wartburg Foundation and former board member, to Ms. LuLu Johnson, a Wartburg Certified Nurse Assistant. Ms. Johnson, part of the Wartburg family for over 35 years, was chosen by her peers to receive this prestigious award for embodying Wartburg’s mission to nurture body, mind and spirit to those entrusted to our care.“The annual Service Awards program is by far my favorite employee event at Wartburg. As an organization, our employees are our most valuable resource, their dedication to our mission is demonstrated through the quality of the care that we provide to our residents,” said Dorothea Bell, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, “It was an honor to present the Edgar J. Myers Leadership Award to Ms. Johnson, a long time much deserving employee of the Wartburg family.”Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO, said, “Wartburg is about people serving people and it is what makes us special. This year we recognized more than 57 individuals totaling nearly 700 years of service and it is an honor to work with this venerable, talented team.”About WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny



