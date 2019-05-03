RIVERVIEW ACADEMY OF MATH AND SCIENCE ANNOUNCES NEW PRINCIPAL

RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Riverview Academy of Math and Science Principal, Mrs. Marcy RingdahlNews from Riverview Academy of Math and Science (Opening August 2019) on their new Principal, Mrs. Marcy RingdahlBorn in Manchester, NH and raised in Florida, Marcy Ringdahl earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary education at Nova Southeastern University. While working on her elementary education degree Marcy worked as a kindergarten classroom aide and learned quickly that she loved the prospect of being a teacher and helping children learn, especially working with children to improve reading skills. After graduating Marcy worked as an elementary teacher of students in grades three, four and five. During a 12-year career with Hillsborough County Public Schools, Marcy served as reading resource, Media Specialist and School Network Administrator. She was recognized as a District Teacher of the Year Finalist in 2008 and 2012.Marcy continued her professional education earning a Master of Science in Literacy and Assessment Reading Education from the University of South Florida and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of West Florida. While serving as a classroom teacher, Marcy was asked by several education related companies to represent their products as a trainer and facilitator. Included among these companies is the nationally recognized MyOn Reader by Renaissance.Mrs. Ringdahl’s love for education and children is evident in her daily interaction with the faculty, staff, parents and students at Independence Academy, where she currently serves as Assistant Principal. She believes in leading by example and holds her students and faculty to the highest standards. Her primary goals at Independence Academy are to instill a love for reading and learning among the students. With the collaboration and support of faculty, staff, students and parents, Mrs. Ringdahl hopes to develop a culture and environment within Riverview Academy of Math and Science where children are challenged academically and develop emotionally to be caring and creative people.Mrs. Ringdahl is the proud parent, with her husband of 29 years, to three grown children. Mrs. Ringdahl and her husband live in Riverview and she is honored to be selected by the governing board to serve as the school’s founding principal. Mrs. Patricia Rogers, Board Chairwoman, stated “Marcy was one of many local and national candidates considered as principal of Riverview Academy of Math and Science. Her warmth, experience and genuine commitment to the traditions of excellence established by the governing board and by Charter School Associates make her the perfect principal to launch the new school. We expect Marcy will be loved by all just as she is loved now”.Mrs. Ringdahl will participate in several scheduled parent information sessions:Thursday, May 9, 6 – 7 p.m.Bloomingdale Regional Library1906 Bloomingdale AveValrico, FL 33596Wednesday, May 15, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.Bloomingdale Regional Library1906 Bloomingdale AveValrico, FL 33596Monday, May 20, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.Southshore Regional Library15816 Beth Shields WayRuskin, FL 33573Advantage Academy of Hillsborough, Inc. (AAH) is the not-for-profit entity that serves as the parent organization to ten public charter schools in Hillsborough County including Bell Creek Academy, Bell Creek Academy High School, Valrico Lake Advantage Academy, Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science, Independence Academy, Advantage Academy of Hillsborough, Channelside Academy Elementary and Middle Schools, Sunlake Academy of Math and Science and Riverview Academy of Math and Science. AAH governing board members are local community members, business owners, and parents. AAH contracts with Charter School Associates, Inc. (CSA) as the education management organization. CSA serves twenty-three public charter schools serving approximately 13,000 students. All schools under management by CSA enjoy accredited status by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Council on Accreditation and School Improvement and AdvancED, as a result of CSA’s System Accreditation status.Riverview Academy of Math and Science9906 Symmes RoadRiverview, FL 33578



