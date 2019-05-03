Global Diabetes Care Devices Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Diabetes Care Devices Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market valued approximately USD 6744 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Diabetes Care Devices Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The gradual advancement and innovation of new Diabetic Care technologies are developing a concrete platform for further growth of Diabetic Care market. With the emergence of advanced technologies such as mobile health, precision medicine, smart sensors, wearable technologies, and 3D-printing into the field of Diabetic Care, there has been a rise in the overall demand of the newly developed Diabetic Care products. In addition, surging incidence rate of diabetes, escalating sedentary lifestyle in both developed and developing countries, rising obesity in both male and female population and rise in need for faster & safer diagnosis & treatment of diabetes are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising technological advancements in this devices and increasing investment are the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. However, lack of healthcare infrastructure in semi-developed and under-developed region are the factors that limiting the market growth of Diabetes Care Devices across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Diabetes Care Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising prevalence of obesity among people, rising government initiatives and advancements in monitoring the blood glucose levels across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global diabetes care devices market across the globe. Further, North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The factors attributing the growth are increasing prevalence of obesity due urbanization and sedentary lifestyle of people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Abbot Laboratories

• Acon Laboratories

• Dexcom Inc.

• Beckton, Dickinson and Company

• Medtronic PLC

• Johnson & Johnson

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Blood Glucose Monitoring Device

Testing Strips

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters

Lancets

Continuous Glucose Monitors

Insulin Delivery Device

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Jet Injections

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Diabetes Care Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

