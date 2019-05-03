Polyimides Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Polyimides -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyimides Industry

Description

Global Polyimides Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. Some of the factors such as rising usage of polyimide in automotive and aerospace and innovation and technological expansion in electronics manufacturing are propelling the market growth. However, low-slung bonding power in comparison to alternate is hampering the market.

Polyimide is a polymer of imide monomers. Polyimides are a group of tremendously strong synthetic monomers which are remarkably chemical and heat resilient. These resources are efficiently used to substitute steel and glass in several challenging industrial applications.

Based on the end user, the industrial segment is to lead the market growth in the packaging industry, which is mainly used for packaging of water (bottled), foodstuff, and alcoholic drinks. Though it is a downstream product of crude oils, with rising ecological apprehensions and reducing oil reserves, polyimides producers are shifting toward the expansion of bio-based PI.

Depending on the geography, Asia Pacific is leading the market due to the increasing population and growing development rates has made China the prime consumer of polyimides. The rising electronic assembly activities and the increasing packaging sector in China are expected to advance the demand for polyimides at a healthy rate.

Some of the prominent key players in the Healthcare Education Solutions market include Hitachi Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Skckolonpi, Inc., Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., I.S.T Corporation, Flexcon Company, Inc., UBE Industries Ltd., EvertechEnvisafe Ecology Co. Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company and Nitto Denko Corporation.

Compositions Covered:

• Semi-Aromatic

• Aromatic

• Aliphatic

Types covered:

• Thermoplastic

• Thermosetting

Technologies Covered:

• Isotactic Pressing

• Extrusion

• Direct Forming

• Hot Compression Molding

• Electrospinning Method

• Other Technologies

Products Covered:

• Polyimide Film

• Polyimide Laminate and Prepreg

• Polyamide Alloys

• XLS Polyimide

• Polyimide Powder P84

• Solimide

• High-Temperature Polyimide Resin System

• Polymer Nano-fibers

End Users Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Chemical Industry

• Water Treatment

• 3D Printing

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

...

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Hitachi chemical

12.2 Mitsui Chemicals

12.3 SABIC

12.4 Saint-Gobain S.A.

12.5 Skckolonpi, Inc.

12.6 Arakawa Chemicals Industries, Ltd.

12.7 Taimide Tech. Inc.

12.8 Yunda Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

12.9 I.S.T Corporation

12.10 Flexcon Company, Inc.

12.11 UBE Industries Ltd.

12.12 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co. Ltd

12.13 Kaneka Corporation

12.14 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

12.15 Nitto Denko Corporation

Continued...

