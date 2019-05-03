Forklift Trucks Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Forklift Trucks -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Description

Global Forklift Trucks Market is accounted for $42.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $85.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Growing warehouse establishments, high demand in construction sector, increasing demand in warehouse space for automotive and food industry are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost are hindering the growth of the market.

Forklift trucks are mechanical vehicles which are mainly used for pressure group, autonomous copying and placement of discrete loads all through a facility. Additionally, these mobiles can be capable of with forks for loads that are not palletized and pallet-based unit load option.

By component, storage tank segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period. Rising applications of forklift trucks in retail and wholesale industry. Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, India and China are the major economies in contribute to the adoption of market. Additionally, China's fast-growing e-commerce sector drives the demand for the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Forklift Trucks Market include UniCarriers Corp., Tailift Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Hytsu Group, Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG., Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Crown Equipment Corp., Combilift Ltd., Clark Material Handling International Inc. and Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd.

Capacities Covered:

• 5 Ton – 10 Ton

• >36 Ton

• <5 Ton

• 11 Ton – 36 Ton

Product Types Covered:

• Counterbalance

• Warehouse

Classes Covered:

• Class VI (Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks)

• Class V (Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors (Pneumatic Tires))

• Class IV (Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Solid/Cushion Tires))

• Class III (Electric Motor Hand Trucks)

• Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks)

• Class I (Electric Motor Rider Trucks)

• Other Classes

Power Sources Covered:

• Electric Motor

• Internal Combustion Engine

Fuel Types Covered:

• Gasoline & Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas

• Diesel

• Electric/Hybrid

• Fuel Cell

Applications Covered:

• Airports

• Distribution Centers

• Factories

• Ports

• Stations

• Warehouses

End Users Covered:

• Automotive and Electrical Engineering

• Construction

• Food and Beverages Industry

• General Manufacturing

• Retail & Wholesale Industry

• Transportation and Logistics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

5 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Capacity

5.1 Introduction

5.2 5 Ton – 10 Ton

5.3 >36 Ton

5.4 36 Ton (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 5 Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, By <5 Ton (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 6 Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, By 11 Ton – 36 Ton (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 7 Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, By Product Type (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 8 Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, By Counterbalance (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 9 Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, By Warehouse (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 10 Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, By Class (2016-2026) (US $MN)

Table 11 Global Forklift Trucks Market Outlook, By Class VI (Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks) (2016-2026) (US $MN)

