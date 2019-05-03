Cotton Processing Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2026
Description
Global Cotton Processing Market is accounted for $56.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $88.5 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand for new applications, rising demand for cotton in the textile industry and advancement of new technologies in cotton processing are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of production and quality concerns are some of the factors hampering the growth of the market.
In cotton processing, cotton is vacuumed into tubes that take it to a dryer for dropping the moisture and enhancing the fiber quality. It then runs through cleansing equipment for removing leaf trashes, sticks, and other foreign materials.
Based on Application, Textile segment holds the significant market growth during the forecast period due to raw cotton is used as a key ingredient, rising purchasing power and technological advancements are some of the factors driving the market. By Geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to extensive cotton cultivation in countries, rising concerns about hygiene and technological advancements in the healthcare sector in developing countries are driving the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cotton Processing Market include Toyota Industries, Bajaj Steel Industries Limited, Rieter, Lummus Corp, Mitsun Engineering, Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock, Karunanand Hydropneumatic Controls (P), Cherokee Fabrication and Nipha Exports Private Limited.
Equipments Covered:
• Spinning
• Ginning
Operations Covered:
• Semi-Automatic
• Automatic
Product Types Covered:
• Cotton Seed
• Lint
• Other product Types
Applications Covered:
• Consumer Goods
• Medical & Surgical
• Feed
• Textile
• Other Applications
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
